Oppo Reno 6 pro price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo introduces the Reno 6 Pro smartphone series. The business is developing new smartphones. 3C and MIIT featured these cellphones with specs. A tipster from China released vital features of the forthcoming series, so let’s discover what’s in the Oppo Reno 6 Pro. The phone will use MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 3.0 GHz Octa-Core processor. The Reno 6 Pro’s Chipset indicates it will be a flagship phone. The 6.55-inch Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen offers a 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution. Corning Gorilla Glass screens. Oppo Reno 6 has 12GB of RAM.

Oppo Reno 6 pro price in Pakistan

Oppo Reno 6 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 109,999/-

Oppo Reno 6 pro specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 11.3 Dimensions 160 x 73.1 x 7.6 mm Weight 177 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Stellar Black, Aurora Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 + 3 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1200 5G (6 nm) GPU Mali-G77 MC9 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6. 6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 1100 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/1.73″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS, HDR) Front 32 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio Speaker Phone , MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable) 4500 mAh – Fast charging 65W, Reverse charging, SuperVOOC 2.0

