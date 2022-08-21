Oppo Reno 6 pro price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo Reno 4 price in Pakistan & specs
Oppo introduces the Reno 6 Pro smartphone series. The business is developing new smartphones. 3C and MIIT featured these cellphones with specs. A tipster from China released vital features of the forthcoming series, so let’s discover what’s in the Oppo Reno 6 Pro. The phone will use MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 3.0 GHz Octa-Core processor. The Reno 6 Pro’s Chipset indicates it will be a flagship phone. The 6.55-inch Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen offers a 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution. Corning Gorilla Glass screens. Oppo Reno 6 has 12GB of RAM.
Oppo Reno 6 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 109,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 11.3
|Dimensions
|160 x 73.1 x 7.6 mm
|Weight
|177 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Stellar Black, Aurora
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 + 3 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1200 5G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 1100 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/1.73″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS, HDR)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Speaker Phone, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable) 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 65W, Reverse charging, SuperVOOC 2.0
