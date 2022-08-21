Oppo Reno 6 pro price in Pakistan & specs

Advertisement
Oppo introduces the Reno 6 Pro smartphone series. The business is developing new smartphones. 3C and MIIT featured these cellphones with specs. A tipster from China released vital features of the forthcoming series, so let’s discover what’s in the Oppo Reno 6 Pro. The phone will use MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 3.0 GHz Octa-Core processor. The Reno 6 Pro’s Chipset indicates it will be a flagship phone. The 6.55-inch Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen offers a 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution. Corning Gorilla Glass screens. Oppo Reno 6 has 12GB of RAM.

Oppo Reno 6 pro price in Pakistan

Oppo Reno 6 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 109,999/-

Oppo Reno 6 pro specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 11.3
Dimensions160 x 73.1 x 7.6 mm
Weight177 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsStellar Black, Aurora
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 + 3 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1200 5G (6 nm)
GPUMali-G77 MC9
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 1100 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/1.73″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS, HDR)
Front32 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
AudioSpeaker Phone, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraAluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable) 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 65W, Reverse charging, SuperVOOC 2.0

