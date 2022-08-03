Advertisement
Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in Pakistan & features.

The Reno 8 series was first introduced by OPPO in May 2022 in China. Later, the company unveiled the OPPO Reno 8 and the OPPO Reno 8 Pro for India last month (the latter is marketed as the OPPO Reno 8 Pro+ in China).

The smartphone has yet to enter the European markets, though.

The 6.43-inch AMOLED screen on the standard Reno 8 features a refresh rate of 90Hz. The Reno 8 Pro, on the other hand, will have a bigger 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC is found in the base model. The Reno 8 Pro, meanwhile, uses the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 MAX chipset.

Additionally, the business incorporates its MariSilicon X NPU in the more expensive variant, which will help to improve image quality.

The Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro’s 4,500mAh battery pack can receive fast charging at up to 80W. Notably, the display on both versions has a fingerprint scanner built in.

The standard model’s optics include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel secondary shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

A 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor are all included in the Reno 8 Pro.

The Reno 8 series has a 32-megapixel front-facing sensor for taking selfies.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in Pakistan

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 99,999.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIColorOS 12.1
Dimensions161.2 x 74.2 x 7.3 mm
Weight183 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGlazed Green, Glazed Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.85 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max (5 nm)
GPUMali-G610 MC6
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2412 Pixels (~394 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 950 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120/240fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide), 1/2.74″, AF, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + with A-GPS. Up to dual-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (2), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
AudioSpeaker Phone, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 80W, 1-45% in 10 min, 1-100% in 31 min (advertised), Reverse charging
Price

Price in Rs: Coming Soon    (Expected Rs: 99,999)   Price in USD: $NA

 

