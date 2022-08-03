Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in Pakistan & features.

The Reno 8 series was first introduced by OPPO in May 2022 in China. Later, the company unveiled the OPPO Reno 8 and the OPPO Reno 8 Pro for India last month (the latter is marketed as the OPPO Reno 8 Pro+ in China).

The smartphone has yet to enter the European markets, though.

The 6.43-inch AMOLED screen on the standard Reno 8 features a refresh rate of 90Hz. The Reno 8 Pro, on the other hand, will have a bigger 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC is found in the base model. The Reno 8 Pro, meanwhile, uses the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 MAX chipset.

Additionally, the business incorporates its MariSilicon X NPU in the more expensive variant, which will help to improve image quality.

Advertisement

The Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro’s 4,500mAh battery pack can receive fast charging at up to 80W. Notably, the display on both versions has a fingerprint scanner built in.

The standard model’s optics include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel secondary shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

A 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor are all included in the Reno 8 Pro.

The Reno 8 series has a 32-megapixel front-facing sensor for taking selfies.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in Pakistan

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 99,999.

Advertisement

Oppo Reno 8 Pro Specifications:

Build OS Android 12 OS UI ColorOS 12.1 Dimensions 161.2 x 74.2 x 7.3 mm Weight 183 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Glazed Green, Glazed Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.85 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max (5 nm) GPU Mali-G610 MC6 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 Pixels (~394 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 950 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus , face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120/240fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide), 1/2.74″, AF, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + with A-GPS. Up to dual-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (2), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio Speaker Phone, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 80W, 1-45% in 10 min, 1-100% in 31 min (advertised), Reverse charging

Advertisement Price Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 99,999) Price in USD: $NA

Also Read Oppo F21 price in Pakistan & specs Oppo releases the F21 smartphone. The F17's successor may launch in India...