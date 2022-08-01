Oppo Reno8 Z price in Pakistan & features.

The Oppo Reno8 Z is scheduled to come shortly and has already received FCC certification. It was also confirmed to use a Snapdragon 695 chipset by Geekbench benchmarking, matching at least four of its stalemates—the Reno7 Lite, Reno7 Z, F21 Pro 5G, and Reno8 Lite.

Geekbench obviously doesn’t provide all the specifications, so we’re unsure if this is just another name for the same phone or if it’s a separate device using the same chipset.

The CPH2547 device achieved results similar to previous Snapdragon 695 devices, 687 for a single core and 1,920 for multiple cores.

According to the specifications, this phone has 8 GB of RAM and Android 12, both of which are also found in other Oppo phones.

Oppo Reno8 Z price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Oppo Reno8 Z expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 68,999.

Oppo Reno8 Z Specifications:

Build OS Android 12 OS UI ColorOS 12.1 Dimensions 160.6 x 73.4 x 7.7 mm Weight 179 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Blue, Gold Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU 3.0 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 GPU Adreno 619 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.43 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM Card microSDXC Camera Main Dual Camera: 54 MP main sensor, LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus , face detection, HDR, panorama, Video Front 16 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A (CA), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail , IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 33W

Price Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 68,999) Price in USD: $NA

Also Read Europe: Oppo Reno8 Lite goes official as a rebranded Reno7 Lite Oppo Reno8 Lite is a rebranded Oppo Reno7 Lite 5G, which is...