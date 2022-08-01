Advertisement
Oppo Reno8 Z price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Oppo Reno8 Z price in Pakistan & features.

The Oppo Reno8 Z is scheduled to come shortly and has already received FCC certification. It was also confirmed to use a Snapdragon 695 chipset by Geekbench benchmarking, matching at least four of its stalemates—the Reno7 Lite, Reno7 Z, F21 Pro 5G, and Reno8 Lite.

Geekbench obviously doesn’t provide all the specifications, so we’re unsure if this is just another name for the same phone or if it’s a separate device using the same chipset.

The CPH2547 device achieved results similar to previous Snapdragon 695 devices, 687 for a single core and 1,920 for multiple cores.

According to the specifications, this phone has 8 GB of RAM and Android 12, both of which are also found in other Oppo phones.

Oppo Reno8 Z price in Pakistan

The Oppo Reno8 Z expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 68,999.

Oppo Reno8 Z Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIColorOS 12.1
Dimensions160.6 x 73.4 x 7.7 mm
Weight179 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, Gold
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPU3.0 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 695
GPUAdreno 619
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.43 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC
CameraMainDual Camera: 54 MP main sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video
Front16 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
AudioSpeaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDocument editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 33W

Price

Price in Rs: Coming Soon    (Expected Rs: 68,999)   Price in USD: $NA

 

Also Read

Europe: Oppo Reno8 Lite goes official as a rebranded Reno7 Lite
Europe: Oppo Reno8 Lite goes official as a rebranded Reno7 Lite

Oppo Reno8 Lite is a rebranded Oppo Reno7 Lite 5G, which is...

