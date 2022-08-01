Oppo Reno8 Z price in Pakistan & features.

Europe: Oppo Reno8 Lite goes official as a rebranded Reno7 Lite
Oppo Reno8 Lite is a rebranded Oppo Reno7 Lite 5G, which is...
The Oppo Reno8 Z is scheduled to come shortly and has already received FCC certification. It was also confirmed to use a Snapdragon 695 chipset by Geekbench benchmarking, matching at least four of its stalemates—the Reno7 Lite, Reno7 Z, F21 Pro 5G, and Reno8 Lite.
Geekbench obviously doesn’t provide all the specifications, so we’re unsure if this is just another name for the same phone or if it’s a separate device using the same chipset.
The CPH2547 device achieved results similar to previous Snapdragon 695 devices, 687 for a single core and 1,920 for multiple cores.
According to the specifications, this phone has 8 GB of RAM and Android 12, both of which are also found in other Oppo phones.
The Oppo Reno8 Z expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 68,999.
Oppo Reno8 Z Specifications:
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 12.1
|Dimensions
|160.6 x 73.4 x 7.7 mm
|Weight
|179 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Gold
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|3.0 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|GPU
|Adreno 619
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.43 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 54 MP main sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video
|Front
|16 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W
Price
|Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 68,999) Price in USD: $NA
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.