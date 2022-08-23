Advertisement
Oukitel WP19 has world’s largest smartphone battery

  • Oukitel WP19 21,000 mAh battery lasts 7 days.
  • IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810H are certified for outdoor operation in tough situations.
  • 33W quick charging lets you charge it to 80% in 3 hours.
Smartphones today last 1 or 2 days, but this one can last 7! Oukitel WP19 can do that. This Chinese smartphone has a battery that’s 4 times bigger than usual.

The phone appears tough and ready to take a beating. It’s IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810H certified for outdoor operation in tough situations. The thick chassis allows for a large battery.

The 6.79-inch IPS LCD has a 1080p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The side fingerprint sensor and programmable key.

It has a 1/2-inch 64MP primary camera sensor.It also has a 20MP IMX350 Night Vision camera and a 2MP macro camera that can focus as close as 4 cm.

The Oukitel WP19’s 21,000 mAh battery lasts 7 days. 33W quick charging lets you charge it to 80% in 3 hours.

Oukitel WP19 price in Pakistan

Oukitel WP19 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 62,581/-

Oukitel WP19 specs

NETWORKS
2GGSM 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900) – SIM 1 and SIM 2
3GHSDPA Band 1(2100), 2(1900), 4(1700), 5( 850)
4GLTE band 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 38,, 40
5GNo
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps
BODY
Dimensions161.7 x 78.5 x 14 mm
Weight485 g
ColorsPearl Black
MaterialFront glass / Plastic body
SIMsDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Water/DustWater/Dust Resistance
IP68 / IP69K / MIL-STD-810G certified
DISPLAY
Size6.78 inches
TypeIPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Resolutions1080 x 2460 pixels, 18:9 ratio
PPI395 ppi density
Multi touchYes
Protection
PLATFORM
CPUQuad-core (2.0GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6761 Helio A22 (12 nm)
GPUMail-G76 MC4
RAM8GB
Storage256GB
Card SlotYes, up to 512GB via microSD card
OSAndroid 12
CAMERA
Main TripleMain: 64 MP, PDAF, F/1.8
Ultrawide: 5MP, F/2.2, 117° FoV
Depth: 2MP, f/2.4
FeaturesLED, HDR, panorama
Videos1080p@30fps
Front16 MP
720p@30fps
BATTERY
TypeNon-removable Li-Po 21000 battery
ChargingFast Chargier 33W
Talk TimeN/A
Stand-byN/A
COMMONS
SensorsFingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
Sound3.5mm jack yes with Loudspeaker
USBmicro-USB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Wi-FiWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.0, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BEIDOU, GALILEO

Vivo Y77e t1 price in Pakistan & specs
Vivo Y77e t1 price in Pakistan & specs

Chinese tech company Vivo will soon put the Y77e t1 on the...

