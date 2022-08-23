Oukitel WP19 has world’s largest smartphone battery

Vivo Y77e t1 price in Pakistan & specs
Smartphones today last 1 or 2 days, but this one can last 7! Oukitel WP19 can do that. This Chinese smartphone has a battery that’s 4 times bigger than usual.
The phone appears tough and ready to take a beating. It’s IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810H certified for outdoor operation in tough situations. The thick chassis allows for a large battery.
The 6.79-inch IPS LCD has a 1080p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The side fingerprint sensor and programmable key.
It has a 1/2-inch 64MP primary camera sensor.It also has a 20MP IMX350 Night Vision camera and a 2MP macro camera that can focus as close as 4 cm.
The Oukitel WP19’s 21,000 mAh battery lasts 7 days. 33W quick charging lets you charge it to 80% in 3 hours.
Oukitel WP19 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 62,581/-
|NETWORKS
|2G
|GSM 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900) – SIM 1 and SIM 2
|3G
|HSDPA Band 1(2100), 2(1900), 4(1700), 5( 850)
|4G
|LTE band 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 38,, 40
|5G
|No
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps
|BODY
|Dimensions
|161.7 x 78.5 x 14 mm
|Weight
|485 g
|Colors
|Pearl Black
|Material
|Front glass / Plastic body
|SIMs
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Water/Dust
|Water/Dust Resistance
IP68 / IP69K / MIL-STD-810G certified
|DISPLAY
|Size
|6.78 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Resolutions
|1080 x 2460 pixels, 18:9 ratio
|PPI
|395 ppi density
|Multi touch
|Yes
|Protection
|–
|PLATFORM
|CPU
|Quad-core (2.0GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6761 Helio A22 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mail-G76 MC4
|RAM
|8GB
|Storage
|256GB
|Card Slot
|Yes, up to 512GB via microSD card
|OS
|Android 12
|CAMERA
|Main Triple
|Main: 64 MP, PDAF, F/1.8
Ultrawide: 5MP, F/2.2, 117° FoV
Depth: 2MP, f/2.4
|Features
|LED, HDR, panorama
|Videos
|1080p@30fps
|Front
|16 MP
720p@30fps
|BATTERY
|Type
|Non-removable Li-Po 21000 battery
|Charging
|Fast Chargier 33W
|Talk Time
|N/A
|Stand-by
|N/A
|COMMONS
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
|Sound
|3.5mm jack yes with Loudspeaker
|USB
|micro-USB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BEIDOU, GALILEO
