Oukitel WP19 has world’s largest smartphone battery

Oukitel WP19 21,000 mAh battery lasts 7 days.

IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810H are certified for outdoor operation in tough situations.

33W quick charging lets you charge it to 80% in 3 hours.

Advertisement

Smartphones today last 1 or 2 days, but this one can last 7! Oukitel WP19 can do that. This Chinese smartphone has a battery that’s 4 times bigger than usual.

The phone appears tough and ready to take a beating. It’s IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810H certified for outdoor operation in tough situations. The thick chassis allows for a large battery.

The 6.79-inch IPS LCD has a 1080p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The side fingerprint sensor and programmable key.

It has a 1/2-inch 64MP primary camera sensor.It also has a 20MP IMX350 Night Vision camera and a 2MP macro camera that can focus as close as 4 cm.

The Oukitel WP19’s 21,000 mAh battery lasts 7 days. 33W quick charging lets you charge it to 80% in 3 hours.

Oukitel WP19 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Oukitel WP19 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 62,581/-

Oukitel WP19 specs

NETWORKS 2G GSM 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900) – SIM 1 and SIM 2 3G HSDPA Band 1(2100), 2(1900), 4(1700), 5( 850) 4G LTE band 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 38,, 40 5G No Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps BODY Dimensions 161.7 x 78.5 x 14 mm Weight 485 g Colors Pearl Black Material Front glass / Plastic body SIMs Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Water/Dust Water/Dust Resistance

IP68 / IP69K / MIL-STD-810G certified DISPLAY Size 6.78 inches Type IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Resolutions 1080 x 2460 pixels, 18:9 ratio PPI 395 ppi density Multi touch Yes Protection – PLATFORM CPU Quad-core (2.0GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6761 Helio A22 (12 nm) GPU Mail-G76 MC4 RAM 8GB Storage 256GB Card Slot Yes, up to 512GB via microSD card OS Android 12 CAMERA Main Triple Main: 64 MP, PDAF, F/1.8

Ultrawide: 5MP, F/2.2, 117° FoV

Depth: 2MP, f/2.4 Features LED, HDR, panorama Videos 1080p@30fps Front 16 MP

720p@30fps BATTERY Type Non-removable Li-Po 21000 battery Charging Fast Chargier 33W Talk Time N/A Stand-by N/A COMMONS Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass Sound 3.5mm jack yes with Loudspeaker USB micro-USB 2.0, USB On-The-Go Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BEIDOU, GALILEO

Also Read Vivo Y77e t1 price in Pakistan & specs Chinese tech company Vivo will soon put the Y77e t1 on the...