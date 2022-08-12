Pew Research Center: 95% of teens use YouTube

Teens choose YouTube over TikTok.

Facebook is the most popular social media site, followed by Instagram and Snapchat.

About six out of ten teens use these sites.

Advertisement

The most recent study says that YouTube, not TikTok, is the social media site that teenagers use the most. The Pew Research Center found that 95% of kids ages 13 to 17 say they use YouTube. And 19% say they almost always use YouTube. This age group’s second favorite app after YouTube is TikTok. Also, 16% of them say they use TikTok almost all the time.

YouTube has been adding features that are like TikTok in order to get its users’ attention. For example, The company Shorts has been around for two years and is now very popular. Google also said that up to 30 billion people looked at Shorts every day. YouTube wants to let its users use licenced music in their videos as well.

TikTok is the app that people use the second most. It is mostly loved by teenagers because it has so many cool features. TikTok just got rid of 12.5 million videos from Pakistan to make its app better. TikTok has taken down the videos that only broke its rules for the community. The set of community rules is meant to help people have an experience that puts safety, belonging, and honesty first.

Instagram and Snapchat are the other social media sites they use. About six out of ten teens use both of these sites. Next comes Facebook with 32%, followed by Twitter, Twitch, WhatsApp, Reddit, and Tumblr with smaller shares of users. In a survey done by Pew from 2014 to 2015, 71% of teens said they used Facebook. The new poll found that 32% of people will use it in 2022.

Also Read YouTube will allow copyrighted music soon Facebook just announced a new programme called "Music Revenue Sharing". YouTube is...