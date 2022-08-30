PTA to delete fake Supreme Court social media accounts.

The Supreme Court has discovered that a number of fake accounts have been created in its name.

PTA and FIA have been given orders to pursue legal action against anyone using a false Supreme Court account.

A stunning 1.6 billion false accounts on Facebook were removed earlier this year.

A spokesperson said earlier today that although the Supreme Court does not have an official social media account, there are still a dozen fictitious accounts of it on various social media platforms.

The court has informed the appropriate authorities to remove all bogus accounts created in its name after discovering a number of them.

The representative made it abundantly apparent that because the Supreme Court does not have a legitimate social media account, all online profiles using its name are false.

Fake accounts on social media have always been a concern. These accounts frequently propagate fake information, overstuff their feeds with memes, stock photographs, and repeated images, or they exist purely to troll others.

Even while some phoney accounts are only there for amusement and not necessarily harm, the fact that millions of individuals are adopting false identities is nevertheless a matter of concern.

A stunning 1.6 billion false accounts on Facebook’s network were removed earlier this year, down from 1.7 billion the year before.

2.2 billion false accounts, a record number, were deleted from Facebook alone in the first quarter of 2019. This illustrates how widespread phoney profiles are on the internet.

