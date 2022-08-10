Advertisement
Read along app from Google has a new website

Read along app from Google has a new website

Read along app from Google has a new website

oogle has launched a new website for its Read Along App.

  • This website will help children to practice and instill reading.
  • Google has launched a new website for its Read Along App.
  • The software includes English, Portuguese, Spanish, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, and Urdu.
Google has launched a new website for its Read Along App to make learning easier for pupils. This website will help children to practice and instill reading. This website is a public beta right now, and after testing, the search giant hopes to offer the better and bug-free version in the future. This website promotes reading work with Chrome, Firefox, and Edge on Desktop and Android. iOS and other browsers such as Safari will have to wait.

The website’s purpose and premise are the same as the app’s: youngsters can learn languages and improve their literacy. The software includes English, Portuguese, Spanish, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, and Urdu. Users can enjoy speech recognition and text-to-speech by reading these stories.

Includes a working helper. Diya improves children’s interest and pronunciation.

The speech recognition procedure takes place in the browser, and no data is sent to protect children’s privacy. This programme can be used offline, so users with limited storage or no internet can use it.

Google commented about website content:

We’re also adding new tales to the website. We teamed with ChuChu TV and USP Studios to turn their videos into storybooks.

The company is also working with Kutuki learning app to adapt their English and Hindi alphabet books and phonics books as stories in the Read Along app. Launching will take some time since the company is working on it.

Also Read

