Realme 6 Pro price in Pakistan & features.

Infinix Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan & full specs
Infinix Note 11 Pro is the company's forthcoming mid-range smartphone. It boasts...
Realme has introduced a number of handsets in recent days, including the 6 Pro.
The phone’s name suggests it will be high-end. Realme 6 Pro will use the latest chipset, Snapdragon 720G.
The phone’s strong processor handles all Realme 6 Pro’s functionalities. RAM helps the processor. Chipset and RAM speed up the phone’s processing.
The next Realme 6 Pro has 128GB of internal storage, and that’s not all. There’s also a slot for expanding the phone’s storage.
With this dedicated slot, the Realme 6 Pro can store 256 GB of data. The phone has four back cameras.
The Realme 6 Pro expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 61,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|Realme UI
|Dimensions
|163.9 x 75.8 x 9.4 mm
|Weight
|195 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Lightning Blue, Lightning Orange
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~399 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|480 nits typ. brightness, 90Hz, 120Hz touch-sensing
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 12 MP, f/2.5, 54mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 8 MP, f/2.3, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (macro), 1/5.0″, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|Dual 16 MP, f/2.1, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + dual band A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, NavIC
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/150 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non-removable), 4300 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 30W: 100% in 57 min (VOOC 4.0)
