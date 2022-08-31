Realme 6 Pro price in Pakistan & features.

Realme has introduced a number of handsets in recent days, including the 6 Pro.

The phone’s name suggests it will be high-end. Realme 6 Pro will use the latest chipset, Snapdragon 720G.

The phone’s strong processor handles all Realme 6 Pro’s functionalities. RAM helps the processor. Chipset and RAM speed up the phone’s processing.

The next Realme 6 Pro has 128GB of internal storage, and that’s not all. There’s also a slot for expanding the phone’s storage.

With this dedicated slot, the Realme 6 Pro can store 256 GB of data. The phone has four back cameras.

Realme 6 Pro price in Pakistan

The Realme 6 Pro expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 61,999.

Realme 6 Pro Specifications:

Build OS Android 10 OS UI Realme UI Dimensions 163.9 x 75.8 x 9.4 mm Weight 195 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Lightning Blue, Lightning Orange Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm) GPU Adreno 618 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~399 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 480 nits typ. brightness, 90Hz, 120Hz touch-sensing Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 12 MP, f/2.5, 54mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 8 MP, f/2.3, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (macro), 1/5.0″, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro -EIS) Front Dual 16 MP, f/2.1, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + dual band A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, NavIC Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/150 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non-removable), 4300 mAh – Fast battery charging 30W: 100% in 57 min (VOOC 4.0)

