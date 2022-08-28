Realme 6i price in Pakistan & features

Advertisement
  • It will have a 5-megapixel camera on the back.
  • . Mediatek Helio G90T chipset will be inside the Realme new 6.
  • The newest operating system, will be on the phone.
It is Realme that shows off its new series 6i, which has a few unique features. People expected a new series to come out soon after the 5-series. The Realme 6i phone will be out soon. The new trend shows that most smartphone companies are putting a lot of attention on how the camera works. There will be five lenses on the device. The Penta lens camera setup will be on the Realme 6i for the second time. The device’s specs are also very unique. Android 10, the newest operating system, will be on the phone.

Realme 6i price in Pakistan

Realme 6i Price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999 /-

Realme 6i specs

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIRealme UI
Dimensions162.1 x 74.8 x 8.9 mm
Weight191 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsComet Blue, Comet White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6785 Helio G90T (12 nm)
GPUMali-G76 MC4
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
Extra Features480 nits typ. brightness, 90Hz, 120Hz touch-sensing
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.3, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (macro), 1/5.0″ + 2 MP B/W, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/75 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraSplash resistant, Glass front + Gorilla Glass 3, plastic back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh
– Fast battery charging 30W: 100% in 55 min

