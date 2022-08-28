Realme 6i price in Pakistan & features

Realme C3 price in Pakistan & features
It is Realme that shows off its new series 6i, which has a few unique features. People expected a new series to come out soon after the 5-series. The Realme 6i phone will be out soon. The new trend shows that most smartphone companies are putting a lot of attention on how the camera works. There will be five lenses on the device. The Penta lens camera setup will be on the Realme 6i for the second time. The device’s specs are also very unique. Android 10, the newest operating system, will be on the phone.
Realme 6i Price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999 /-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|Realme UI
|Dimensions
|162.1 x 74.8 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|191 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Comet Blue, Comet White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G76 MC4
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Extra Features
|480 nits typ. brightness, 90Hz, 120Hz touch-sensing
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.3, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (macro), 1/5.0″ + 2 MP B/W, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/75 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Splash resistant, Glass front + Gorilla Glass 3, plastic back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 30W: 100% in 55 min
