Realme 6i price in Pakistan & features

It will have a 5-megapixel camera on the back.

. Mediatek Helio G90T chipset will be inside the Realme new 6.

The newest operating system, will be on the phone.

It is Realme that shows off its new series 6i, which has a few unique features. People expected a new series to come out soon after the 5-series. The Realme 6i phone will be out soon. The new trend shows that most smartphone companies are putting a lot of attention on how the camera works. There will be five lenses on the device. The Penta lens camera setup will be on the Realme 6i for the second time. The device’s specs are also very unique. Android 10, the newest operating system, will be on the phone.

Realme 6i price in Pakistan

Realme 6i Price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999 /-

Realme 6i specs

Build OS Android 10 OS UI Realme UI Dimensions 162.1 x 74.8 x 8.9 mm Weight 191 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Comet Blue, Comet White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T (12 nm) GPU Mali-G76 MC4 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Extra Features 480 nits typ. brightness, 90Hz, 120Hz touch-sensing Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.3, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (macro), 1/5.0″ + 2 MP B/W, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]/60/120fps, gyro -EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1″, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/75 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Splash resistant, Glass front + Gorilla Glass 3, plastic back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh – Fast battery charging 30W: 100% in 55 min

