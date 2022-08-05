Realme c12 price in Pakistan & specs

Realme C25Y price in Pakistan & specs
Smart technology Realme is releasing the C12, a lower-priced variation of the recently introduced smartphone C15. The handset, which is slated to be released this month, has already received a large number of certifications. The Realme C12 has passed all of the testing platforms with flying colours. There is no doubt that the handset will be released soon. The Realme C12 will most likely be released this month. We should expect the handset to be affordable because it will be a lower-end variant of the C15 smartphone. The next Realme C12 will be powered by one of the chipsets known as the Helio P35 chipset. This is the same chipset used in the C15. The phone will ship with the Android 10 operating system. As a result, the Realme sharp C12 comes with the most recent operating system.
The price Realme C12 in Pakistan is Rs. 16,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 7
|Dimensions
|164.5 x 75.9 x 9.8mm
|Weight
|209 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Marine Blue, Coral Red, Silver
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.3 Ghz Octa Core Cotex-A53
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320 (680 MHz)
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 Pixels (~264 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP, f.2.2 + 2 MP, f/2.4 + 2 MP, f/2.4, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W, Support Reverse Charging
