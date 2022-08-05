Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Realme c12 price in Pakistan & specs

Realme c12 price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Realme c12 price in Pakistan & specs

Realme c12

Advertisement

Smart technology Realme is releasing the C12, a lower-priced variation of the recently introduced smartphone C15. The handset, which is slated to be released this month, has already received a large number of certifications. The Realme C12 has passed all of the testing platforms with flying colours. There is no doubt that the handset will be released soon. The Realme C12 will most likely be released this month. We should expect the handset to be affordable because it will be a lower-end variant of the C15 smartphone. The next Realme C12 will be powered by one of the chipsets known as the Helio P35 chipset. This is the same chipset used in the C15. The phone will ship with the Android 10 operating system. As a result, the Realme sharp C12 comes with the most recent operating system.

Realme c12 price in Pakistan

The price Realme C12 in Pakistan is Rs. 16,999.

Realme c12 specs

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIColorOS 7
Dimensions164.5 x 75.9 x 9.8mm
Weight209 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMarine Blue, Coral Red, Silver
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2.3 Ghz Octa Core Cotex-A53
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320 (680 MHz)
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1560 Pixels (~264 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f.2.2 + 2 MP, f/2.4 + 2 MP, f/2.4, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W, Support Reverse Charging

Also Read

Realme C25Y price in Pakistan & specs
Realme C25Y price in Pakistan & specs

Realme introduces C25Y. Realme's C-series smartphones are updated. Let's look at the...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
What information does ChatGPT have about top Pakistani politicians?
What information does ChatGPT have about top Pakistani politicians?
A summary of new and forthcoming WhatsApp updates & features
A summary of new and forthcoming WhatsApp updates & features
Vivo S1 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Vivo S1 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story