Realme c12 price in Pakistan & specs

Smart technology Realme is releasing the C12, a lower-priced variation of the recently introduced smartphone C15. The handset, which is slated to be released this month, has already received a large number of certifications. The Realme C12 has passed all of the testing platforms with flying colours. There is no doubt that the handset will be released soon. The Realme C12 will most likely be released this month. We should expect the handset to be affordable because it will be a lower-end variant of the C15 smartphone. The next Realme C12 will be powered by one of the chipsets known as the Helio P35 chipset. This is the same chipset used in the C15. The phone will ship with the Android 10 operating system. As a result, the Realme sharp C12 comes with the most recent operating system.

Realme c12 price in Pakistan

The price Realme C12 in Pakistan is Rs. 16,999.

Realme c12 specs

Build OS Android 10 OS UI ColorOS 7 Dimensions 164.5 x 75.9 x 9.8mm Weight 209 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Marine Blue, Coral Red, Silver Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2.3 Ghz Octa Core Cotex-A53 Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 (680 MHz) Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen , 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1560 Pixels (~264 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f.2.2 + 2 MP, f/2.4 + 2 MP, f/2.4, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus , Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh – Battery charging 10W, Support Reverse Charging

Also Read Realme C25Y price in Pakistan & specs Realme introduces C25Y. Realme's C-series smartphones are updated. Let's look at the...