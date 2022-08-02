Realme C25Y price in Pakistan & specs

Advertisement
Realme introduces C25Y. Realme’s C-series smartphones are updated. Let’s look at the specs of the inexpensive Realme C25Y, which will be released shortly. The smartphone will use one of the newest chipsets, Unisoc T610 (12 nm). Realme C25Y contains a 1.8 GHz Octa-Core CPU. This new smartphone boasts a 6.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, a full-HD 720 x 1600 pixel display, and a Mali-G52 GPU. The phone has 4 gigabytes of RAM, which is more than plenty, so it will operate super-fast. Realme’s new C25Y smartphone offers 64GB of storage, therefore your data capacity is endless. It features three cameras. The smartphone’s primary sensor is 50, 2, 2 megapixels.

Realme C25Y cost 32,999 PKR.

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIRealme UI R
Dimensions164.5 x 76 x 9.1 mm
Weight200 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGlacier Blue, Metal Grey
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetUnisoc T610 (12 nm)
GPUARM Mali-G52
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
Extra Features420 nits (typ)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/4.0″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W

Also Read

Realme C30 price in Pakistan & specs
Realme C30 price in Pakistan & specs

Realme, a Chinese business, is releasing the C30 to the market. The...

Next Story