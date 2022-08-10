Realme C33 price in Pakistan & full specs

Realme released its budget-friendly C33 smartphone. Realme, which has released many affordable smartphones this year, is developing the C33. The Chinese business previously introduced the C31 and C35 versions. Here’s the missing C33, which may be sold next month. The Realme C33 will have a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with 720 x 1600 pixels, according to a Twitter user. The phone will have 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage, 4GB RAM + 32GB internal storage, and 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage.

Realme C33 price in Pakistan

Realme C33 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999/-

Realme C33 specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI Realme UI Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Night Sea, Aqua Blue, Sandy Gold Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa core (2 x 1.8 GHz Cortex A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex A55) Chipset Unisoc Tiger T612 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G52 MP2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen , 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Memory Built-in 32/64/ 128GB Built-in, 3/4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus , Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB microUSB 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted) Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail , IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W

