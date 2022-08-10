Realme C33 price in Pakistan & full specs

Realme C30 price in Pakistan & specs
Realme, a Chinese business, is releasing the C30 to the market. The...
Realme released its budget-friendly C33 smartphone. Realme, which has released many affordable smartphones this year, is developing the C33. The Chinese business previously introduced the C31 and C35 versions. Here’s the missing C33, which may be sold next month. The Realme C33 will have a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with 720 x 1600 pixels, according to a Twitter user. The phone will have 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage, 4GB RAM + 32GB internal storage, and 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage.
Realme C33 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|Realme UI
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Night Sea, Aqua Blue, Sandy Gold
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa core (2 x 1.8 GHz Cortex A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex A55)
|Chipset
|Unisoc Tiger T612 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Memory
|Built-in
|32/64/128GB Built-in, 3/4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|microUSB 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.