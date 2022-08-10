Advertisement
Realme C33 price in Pakistan & full specs

Realme C33 price in Pakistan & full specs

Realme C33 price in Pakistan & full specs

Realme C33

Realme released its budget-friendly C33 smartphone. Realme, which has released many affordable smartphones this year, is developing the C33. The Chinese business previously introduced the C31 and C35 versions. Here’s the missing C33, which may be sold next month. The Realme C33 will have a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with 720 x 1600 pixels, according to a Twitter user. The phone will have 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage, 4GB RAM + 32GB internal storage, and 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage.

Realme C33 price in Pakistan

Realme C33 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999/-

Realme C33 specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIRealme UI
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsNight Sea, Aqua Blue, Sandy Gold
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta core (2 x 1.8 GHz Cortex A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex A55)
ChipsetUnisoc Tiger T612 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 MP2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MemoryBuilt-in32/64/128GB Built-in, 3/4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBmicroUSB 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

Next Story