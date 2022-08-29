Realme C35 price in Pakistan & features

Advertisement
  • The Realme C35 will sport a 6.6-inch screen.
  • The phone’s processor is 2.0 GHz Octa-Core.
  • C35’s 5,000 mAh battery can last for one.
Realme is developing the C35. The business will release another C-series smartphone. The next smartphone will be affordable. The Realme C35 smartphone passed Geekbench. The upcoming smartphone will employ the powerful Unisoc Tiger T616 (12 nm) processor. The Realme C35’s processor is powerful. The phone’s processor is 2.0 GHz Octa-Core. The Realme C35 will sport a 6.6-inch screen with 1080 x 2408-pixel resolution. And there is an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display that is the latest one and well renowned for its great outcomes. This phone has 4GB of RAM. The device’s chipset and RAM capacity mean it will be fast. The smartphone’s 64GB of internal storage is adequate to hold a lot of info. Realme’s C35 has a triple camera. 50-megapixel, 2-megapixel, 0.3-megapixel primary camera. 8-megapixel selfie camera takes great photos. The new C35 has a fingerprint sensor to protect data.

Realme C35 price in Pakistan

Realme C35 price in Pakistan is Rs. 38,999/-

Realme C35 specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIRealme UI 2.0
Dimensions164.4 x 75.6 x 8.1 mm
Weight189 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGlowing Green, Glowing Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetUnisoc Tiger T616 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MP1
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
ProtectionPanda Glass
Extra Features480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 0.3 MP, f/2.8, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesBurst, Filter, Time lapse, Pro, Panorama, Macro, Night, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/4.0″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W

Realme C33 price in Pakistan & full specs
Realme C33 price in Pakistan & full specs

Realme released its budget-friendly C33 smartphone. Realme, which has released many affordable...

