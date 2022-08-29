Realme C35 price in Pakistan & features

The Realme C35 will sport a 6.6-inch screen.

The phone’s processor is 2.0 GHz Octa-Core.

C35’s 5,000 mAh battery can last for one.

Realme is developing the C35. The business will release another C-series smartphone. The next smartphone will be affordable. The Realme C35 smartphone passed Geekbench. The upcoming smartphone will employ the powerful Unisoc Tiger T616 (12 nm) processor. The Realme C35’s processor is powerful. The phone’s processor is 2.0 GHz Octa-Core. The Realme C35 will sport a 6.6-inch screen with 1080 x 2408-pixel resolution. And there is an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display that is the latest one and well renowned for its great outcomes. This phone has 4GB of RAM. The device’s chipset and RAM capacity mean it will be fast. The smartphone’s 64GB of internal storage is adequate to hold a lot of info. Realme’s C35 has a triple camera. 50-megapixel, 2-megapixel, 0.3-megapixel primary camera. 8-megapixel selfie camera takes great photos. The new C35 has a fingerprint sensor to protect data.

Realme C35 price in Pakistan

Realme C35 price in Pakistan is Rs. 38,999/-

Realme C35 specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Realme UI 2.0 Dimensions 164.4 x 75.6 x 8. 1 mm Weight 189 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Glowing Green, Glowing Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Unisoc Tiger T616 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MP1 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI) Protection Panda Glass Extra Features 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM , UFS 2.2 Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 0.3 MP, f/2.8, (depth), LED Flash Features Burst, Filter , Time lapse, Pro, Panorama, Macro, Night, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/4.0″, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W

