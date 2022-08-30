Redmi 11 Prime 5G launch in India announced.

Xiaomi’s Redmi 11 Prime 5G will make its debut in India on September 6 at noon.

It will debut as the Redmi 10 Prime’s replacement, which debuted last year.

The smartphone is rumored to include two SIM card slots, both of which will enable 5G networks.

On its main website, the business has set up a special microsite for the impending offering. The smartphone’s accessibility on Amazon has also been verified.

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G’s major specifications are revealed on the microsites on Amazon and Xiaomi’s websites.

We are ready to welcome the revolutionary era of 5G with our All-rounder #Redmi11Prime5G. Advertisement Join us for a special #DiwaliWithMi launch on 𝟔𝐭𝐡 𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐. Get notified: https://t.co/YXP3xI0zvk#IndiaReady5G #5GAllRounder pic.twitter.com/Y0R2JI9P5S — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) August 30, 2022

The device is said to have prime connectivity, prime power, prime performance, prime connectivity, prime design, and prime display.

The future model sports a rectangular camera module on the back panel in addition to a waterdrop notch.

It doesn’t have a fingerprint scanner located on the back, indicating that it might be built into the power button. The smartphone is displayed in the color Mint Green.

The microsite confirms that a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor will power the Redmi 11 Prime 5G. It will have two back cameras, each with a 50MP primary sensor and an additional lens.

