Redmi 11 Prime 5G launch in India announced

Redmi 11 Prime 5G launch in India announced.

  • Xiaomi’s Redmi 11 Prime 5G will make its debut in India on September 6 at noon.
  • It will debut as the Redmi 10 Prime’s replacement, which debuted last year.
  • The smartphone is rumored to include two SIM card slots, both of which will enable 5G networks.
India’s Redmi 11 Prime 5G launch date has been made public. On September 6 at noon, it is scheduled to make its debut in the country.

On its main website, the business has set up a special microsite for the impending offering. The smartphone’s accessibility on Amazon has also been verified.

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G will debut as the Redmi 10 Prime’s replacement, which debuted last year.

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G’s major specifications are revealed on the microsites on Amazon and Xiaomi’s websites.

The device is said to have prime connectivity, prime power, prime performance, prime connectivity, prime design, and prime display.

The future model sports a rectangular camera module on the back panel in addition to a waterdrop notch.

It doesn’t have a fingerprint scanner located on the back, indicating that it might be built into the power button. The smartphone is displayed in the color Mint Green.

The microsite confirms that a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor will power the Redmi 11 Prime 5G. It will have two back cameras, each with a 50MP primary sensor and an additional lens.

The forthcoming product will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone is rumored to include two SIM card slots, both of which will enable 5G networks.

 

