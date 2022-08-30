Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Redmi A1 launch in India hinted; October possible

Redmi A1 launch in India hinted; October possible

Articles
Advertisement
Redmi A1 launch in India hinted; October possible

Redmi A1 launch in India hinted; October possible.

Advertisement
  • Redmi A1 has been listed in certification databases maintained by BIS, TKDN, and FCC.
  • This suggests that it may soon be released in India, Indonesia, and other international regions.
  • Geekbench listings indicate that the device will include a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor.
Advertisement

A new entry-level smartphone is being developed by Redmi, and it will soon be unveiled.

The smartphone is known as the Redmi A1, and it has been noted in certification databases maintained by BIS, TKDN, and the FCC, suggesting that it may soon be released in India, Indonesia, and other international regions.

Redmi India has recently posted a mysterious message on social media that hints at the Redmi A1’s upcoming arrival in the country.

The company’s official handles on social media posted, “We are bringing some exciting #DiwaliWithMi launches.”

The term A1 is highlighted in the text, which suggests that the Redmi A1 may be about to be sold on the Indian market.

Redmi A1 specifications

Advertisement

Recent Geekbench listings indicate that the Redmi A1 will include a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor.

It will run an Android 12-based operating system and have 3GB of RAM. The FCC listing also indicates that the device’s length and breadth are 164.67mm and 76.56mm, respectively.

Both Bluetooth and 2.4GHz WiFi will be supported by the gadget. The device’s other details are currently a secret.

 

Also Read

Redmi A1 price in Pakistan & Specs
Redmi A1 price in Pakistan & Specs

Xiaomi is rumoured to be releasing Redmi A1, codenamed "ice" and model...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story