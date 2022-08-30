Redmi A1 launch in India hinted; October possible.

Redmi A1 has been listed in certification databases maintained by BIS, TKDN, and FCC.

This suggests that it may soon be released in India, Indonesia, and other international regions.

Geekbench listings indicate that the device will include a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor.

A new entry-level smartphone is being developed by Redmi, and it will soon be unveiled.

Redmi India has recently posted a mysterious message on social media that hints at the Redmi A1’s upcoming arrival in the country.

The company’s official handles on social media posted, “We are bringing some exciting #DiwaliWithMi launches.”

Let the celebrations begin! 🎊 Advertisement We are bringing some exciting #DiwaliWithMi launches. P.S. Just like yesterday's match, we are ready to knock it out of the park with our 𝘼1 𝙖𝙡𝙡-𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙨.

Can you guess what's coming? pic.twitter.com/uqQFjXQOWr — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) August 29, 2022

The term A1 is highlighted in the text, which suggests that the Redmi A1 may be about to be sold on the Indian market.

Redmi A1 specifications

Recent Geekbench listings indicate that the Redmi A1 will include a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor.

It will run an Android 12-based operating system and have 3GB of RAM. The FCC listing also indicates that the device’s length and breadth are 164.67mm and 76.56mm, respectively.

Both Bluetooth and 2.4GHz WiFi will be supported by the gadget. The device’s other details are currently a secret.

