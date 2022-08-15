Redmi A1 price in Pakistan & Specs

Xiaomi is rumoured to be releasing Redmi A1, codenamed “ice” and model number “220733SL”.

MediaTek Helio A22 processor has four cores that all run at 2 GHz.

It also has 3GB of RAM and comes with the Android 12 operating system.

Advertisement

With the release of the rumoured Redmi A1, Xiaomi is adding another cheap phone to its A series family. Some information about the device was found in tests and certifications.

The device has been seen in more than one place. It was first found by an informant named Kacper Skrzypek, who gave it the codename “ice” and model number “220733SL.”

In the test, it was seen with the MediaTek Helio A22 processor, which is one of their entry-level platforms and has four cores that all run at 2 GHz.

It also has 3GB of RAM and comes with the Android 12 operating system.

Redmi A1 price in Pakistan:

The Redmi A1 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 34,999.

Advertisement

Redmi A1 Specifications:

Build OS Android 12 OS UI MIUI Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2.0Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 GPU PowerVR GE6300 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) Extra Features 400 nits (typ) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual Camera: 13MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP (depth sensor), f/2.4, LED Flash Features Phase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM radio (not yet confirmed) USB microUSB 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W

Also Read Oppo Find N Fold, Find N Flip will compete with Galaxy Fold 4, Flip 4 Oppo will release two foldable smartphones this fall. Called the Find N...