Redmi A1 price in Pakistan & Specs
  • Xiaomi is rumoured to be releasing Redmi A1, codenamed “ice” and model number “220733SL”.
  • MediaTek Helio A22 processor has four cores that all run at 2 GHz.
  • It also has 3GB of RAM and comes with the Android 12 operating system.
With the release of the rumoured Redmi A1, Xiaomi is adding another cheap phone to its A series family. Some information about the device was found in tests and certifications.

The device has been seen in more than one place. It was first found by an informant named Kacper Skrzypek, who gave it the codename “ice” and model number “220733SL.”

In the test, it was seen with the MediaTek Helio A22 processor, which is one of their entry-level platforms and has four cores that all run at 2 GHz.

It also has 3GB of RAM and comes with the Android 12 operating system.

Redmi A1 price in Pakistan:

The Redmi A1 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 34,999.

Redmi A1 Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIMIUI
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2.0Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio A22
GPUPowerVR GE6300
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
Extra Features400 nits (typ)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual Camera: 13MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP (depth sensor), f/2.4, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM radio (not yet confirmed)
USBmicroUSB 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

