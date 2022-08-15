Redmi A1 price in Pakistan & Specs

Oppo Find N Fold, Find N Flip will compete with Galaxy Fold 4, Flip 4
With the release of the rumoured Redmi A1, Xiaomi is adding another cheap phone to its A series family. Some information about the device was found in tests and certifications.
The device has been seen in more than one place. It was first found by an informant named Kacper Skrzypek, who gave it the codename “ice” and model number “220733SL.”
In the test, it was seen with the MediaTek Helio A22 processor, which is one of their entry-level platforms and has four cores that all run at 2 GHz.
It also has 3GB of RAM and comes with the Android 12 operating system.
The Redmi A1 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 34,999.
Redmi A1 Specifications:
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|MIUI
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.0Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio A22
|GPU
|PowerVR GE6300
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Extra Features
|400 nits (typ)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 13MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP (depth sensor), f/2.4, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM radio (not yet confirmed)
|USB
|microUSB 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
