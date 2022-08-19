Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan & features

Redmi Note 11 SE price in Pakistan & features
Xiaomi is working on its 11th Redmi Note. The Redmi has confirmed the forthcoming smartphone launch date. This is a new series from the company, and the smartphone will be called Xiaomi Redmi Note 11. The phone will use Qualcomm Snapdragon 680. Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11 boasts one of the latest flagship chipsets with an Octa-Core processor to power it. The phone boasts a 6.43-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen that customers will love.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|MIU1 13
|Dimensions
|159.9 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm
|Weight
|179 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Graphite Gray, Pearl White, Star Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 700 nits, 1000 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|13 MP, f/2.4, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC (availability varies between market), IP53, dust and splash protection, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, 100% in 60 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+
