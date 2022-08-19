Advertisement
Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan & features

Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan & features

Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan & features

Xiaomi is working on its 11th Redmi Note. The Redmi has confirmed the forthcoming smartphone launch date. This is a new series from the company, and the smartphone will be called Xiaomi Redmi Note 11. The phone will use Qualcomm Snapdragon 680. Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11 boasts one of the latest flagship chipsets with an Octa-Core processor to power it. The phone boasts a 6.43-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen that customers will love.

Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999

Redmi Note 11

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIMIU1 13
Dimensions159.9 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm
Weight179 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGraphite Gray, Pearl White, Star Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
Extra Features90Hz, 700 nits, 1000 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front13 MP, f/2.4, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC (availability varies between market), IP53, dust and splash protection, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 100% in 60 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+

Redmi Note 11 SE price in Pakistan & features
Redmi Note 11 SE price in Pakistan & features

The Redmi Note-11 series, which includes the Note 11T 5G and Redmi...

