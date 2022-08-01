Advertisement
Redmi Note 11T Pro price in Pakistan & full specification

Redmi Note 11T Pro

Xiaomi introduced the Redmi Note 11T Pro and Pro Plus in May. The devices’ 144Hz LCD displays and MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100 processor made them perfect for budget-conscious mobile gamers. Xiaomi released one of these gadgets to India as the Redmi K50i. The Redmi K50i is a rebranded Redmi Note 11T Pro. Xiaomi hasn’t changed its design, thus it’s practically identical to the Chinese model. If you’re acquainted with the Chinese Redmi Note 11T Pro, you’ll probably like the Redmi K50i. Here’s a summary.

Redmi Note 11T Pro price in Pakistan

The expected cost of Redmi Note 11T Pro is  77748.3/-

Redmi Note 11T Pro specification

Dimensions & Weight
  • 163.64 x 74.29 x 8.87mm
  • 200g
Display
  • 6.6-inch LCD
  • 2460 x 1080p resolution, 440PPI
  • 144Hz refresh rate
  • 7-stage AdaptiveSync (30Hz, 48Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz, 144Hz)
  • 100% DCI-P3 coverage
  • DC dimming
  • Dolby Vision support
SoC
  • MediaTek Dimensity 8100
  • Arm Mali-G610 MC6 GPU
RAM & Storage
  • 6GB/8GB LPDDR5 RAM
  • 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage
Battery & Charging
  • 5,080mAh
  • 67W wired fast charging support (charger included)
  • PD support up to 27W
SecuritySide-mounted fingerprint scanner
Rear Camera(s)
  • Primary: 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW1
  • Ultra-wide: 8MP, 120-degree FoV
  • Macro: 2MP
Front Camera(s)16MP
Port(s)
  • USB Type-C
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
AudioDual stereo speakers
Connectivity
  • 5G dual SIM
    • Supported bands: n1/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n28A/n38/n40/n41/n77/n78
  • 4G LTE
  • Wi-Fi 6
  • Bluetooth 5.3
SoftwareMIUI 13 based on Android 12
Other Features
  • VC liquid cooling
  • IR blaster
  • X-axis linear vibration motor
  • IP53 certification

Also Read

Redmi Note 11T Pro Specifications leaked before launch
Redmi Note 11T Pro Specifications leaked before launch

Xiaomi has announced that the Redmi Note 11T Pro will be available...

