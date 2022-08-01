Redmi Note 11T Pro price in Pakistan & full specification

Redmi Note 11T Pro Specifications leaked before launch
Xiaomi has announced that the Redmi Note 11T Pro will be available...
Xiaomi introduced the Redmi Note 11T Pro and Pro Plus in May. The devices’ 144Hz LCD displays and MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100 processor made them perfect for budget-conscious mobile gamers. Xiaomi released one of these gadgets to India as the Redmi K50i. The Redmi K50i is a rebranded Redmi Note 11T Pro. Xiaomi hasn’t changed its design, thus it’s practically identical to the Chinese model. If you’re acquainted with the Chinese Redmi Note 11T Pro, you’ll probably like the Redmi K50i. Here’s a summary.
The expected cost of Redmi Note 11T Pro is 77748.3/-
|Dimensions & Weight
|Display
|SoC
|RAM & Storage
|Battery & Charging
|Security
|Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
|Rear Camera(s)
|Front Camera(s)
|16MP
|Port(s)
|Audio
|Dual stereo speakers
|Connectivity
|Software
|MIUI 13 based on Android 12
|Other Features
