Redmi Note 11T Pro price in Pakistan & full specification

Xiaomi introduced the Redmi Note 11T Pro and Pro Plus in May. The devices’ 144Hz LCD displays and MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100 processor made them perfect for budget-conscious mobile gamers. Xiaomi released one of these gadgets to India as the Redmi K50i. The Redmi K50i is a rebranded Redmi Note 11T Pro. Xiaomi hasn’t changed its design, thus it’s practically identical to the Chinese model. If you’re acquainted with the Chinese Redmi Note 11T Pro, you’ll probably like the Redmi K50i. Here’s a summary.

Redmi Note 11T Pro price in Pakistan

The expected cost of Redmi Note 11T Pro is 77748.3/-

Redmi Note 11T Pro specification

Dimensions & Weight 163.64 x 74.29 x 8.87mm

200g Display 6.6-inch LCD

2460 x 1080p resolution, 440PPI

144Hz refresh rate

7-stage AdaptiveSync (30Hz, 48Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz, 144Hz)

100% DCI-P3 coverage

DC dimming

Dolby Vision support SoC MediaTek Dimensity 8100

Arm Mali-G610 MC6 GPU RAM & Storage 6GB/8GB LPDDR5 RAM

128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage Battery & Charging 5,080mAh

67W wired fast charging support (charger included)

PD support up to 27W Security Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary: 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW1

Ultra-wide: 8MP, 120-degree FoV

Macro: 2MP Front Camera(s) 16MP Port(s) USB Type-C

3.5mm headphone jack Audio Dual stereo speakers Connectivity 5G dual SIM Supported bands: n1/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n28A/n38/n40/n41/n77/n78

4G LTE

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.3 Software MIUI 13 based on Android 12 Other Features VC liquid cooling

IR blaster

X-axis linear vibration motor

