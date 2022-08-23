Redmi Note 12 and Xiaomi 13 to come out soon

Xiaomi’s next phone was recently listed on the European Economic Community’s (EEC) certification website.

Multiple Xiaomi phones with model IDs of 2210132G and 2210133G were also seen.

This suggests that they are part of the new Xiaomi 13 series.

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11 (global) was announced at the beginning of the year, thus we can expect its successor shortly. A recent entry on EEC’s certification website suggests an upcoming launch. MySmartPrice found Xiaomi phones in a recent EEC listing. The 2210132G and 2210133G are most likely upcoming Xiaomi 13 series phones.

In a separate listing, two phones with model IDs of 22101316G and 22101316UG were also seen.

These phones are likely Redmi Note 12s. The G at the end of these model numbers means that these are global models.

The listing doesn’t say anything about the phone’s specs, but we know rumours about the Xiaomi 13’s features.

Specifications Rumours

According to leaks, the Xiaomi 13 series will use Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Since SD8G2 will be official by November, the Xiaomi 13 range should ship in December. This suggests an early 2019 global debut.

The Xiaomi 13 may have a single-cell battery with a self-developed charging IC with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Xiaomi’s Surge P1 chip is a single-cell solution. Future Xiaomi gadgets may include it.

Redmi Note 12 is predicted to launch before the Xiaomi 13 in Q4 (October-December). The global rollout follows the Chinese launch by a few months.

