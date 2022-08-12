Redmi note 8 price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi will debut Redmi Note 8, a new range that will delight you. This future phone will have some cool features. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 has a 48 megapixel camera. Once, manufacturers used 32-megapixel cameras in high-end cellphones, but Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 reveals that the camera arrangement has advanced. This may not be the first phone with a huge camera, as several businesses have already done so. Xiaomi Redmi Note will have a powerful chipset to accommodate its large sensor and other specifications. The phone has a Snapdragon 855 processor.

Redmi note 8 price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999.

Redmi note 8 specs

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI MIUI 10 Dimensions 158.3 x 75.3 x 8.4 mm Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Crystal Green, Crystal Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.3 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~409 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses SIM 2 slot) Camera Main Quad Camera : 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 8 MP , f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP , f/2.4, 1/5″, (dedicated macro camera) + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 13 MP, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC No Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W

