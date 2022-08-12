Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Redmi note 8 price in Pakistan & specs

Redmi note 8 price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Redmi note 8 price in Pakistan & specs

Redmi note 8 price in Pakistan & specs

Advertisement

Xiaomi will debut Redmi Note 8, a new range that will delight you. This future phone will have some cool features. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 has a 48 megapixel camera. Once, manufacturers used 32-megapixel cameras in high-end cellphones, but Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 reveals that the camera arrangement has advanced. This may not be the first phone with a huge camera, as several businesses have already done so. Xiaomi Redmi Note will have a powerful chipset to accommodate its large sensor and other specifications. The phone has a Snapdragon 855 processor.

Redmi note 8 price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999.

Redmi note 8 specs

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIMIUI 10
Dimensions158.3 x 75.3 x 8.4 mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCrystal Green, Crystal Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.3 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~409 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses SIM 2 slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera : 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, (dedicated macro camera) + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front13 MP, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999...

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & Features
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & Features
Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy S9 price in Pakistan & Special Features
Samsung Galaxy S9 price in Pakistan & Special Features
Oppo A53 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A53 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo s1 price in Pakistan & special features
Vivo s1 price in Pakistan & special features
OnePlus 7 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
OnePlus 7 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story