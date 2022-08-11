Advertisement
Articles
Samsung Galaxy A03s price in Pakistan & features.

The Samsung Galaxy A03s appeared on Geekbench with its essential specifications after receiving Bluetooth certification last week.

The Galaxy A03s (SM-A037F), which runs Android 11, is powered by the Helio G35 SoC, according to the benchmark database. Although the smartphone comes with 4GB of RAM, there may be more memory options available.

The Galaxy A03s isn’t listed on Geekbench with any other specifications, but prior rumors indicated the device will have a 6.5″ LCD screen with a notch for the 5MP front-facing camera.

A triple camera arrangement with one 13MP main and two 2MP units will be present on the rear panel.

Additionally, the Galaxy A03s will have a USB-C port, a 3.5mm headphone socket, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

It is hoped that shortly information about the smartphone’s storage capacity, battery size, and charging speed will become available.

Samsung Galaxy A03s price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A03s expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 22,499.

Samsung Galaxy A03s Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOne UI 3.1
Dimensions164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1 mm
Weight196 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyPLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.2, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 7.8W

Price

Price in Rs: 22,499     Price in USD: $112

 

