Samsung Galaxy A03s price in Pakistan & features.

Samsung Galaxy A23e price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung will shortly release the Galaxy A23e. The business is releasing an...
The Samsung Galaxy A03s appeared on Geekbench with its essential specifications after receiving Bluetooth certification last week.
The Galaxy A03s (SM-A037F), which runs Android 11, is powered by the Helio G35 SoC, according to the benchmark database. Although the smartphone comes with 4GB of RAM, there may be more memory options available.
The Galaxy A03s isn’t listed on Geekbench with any other specifications, but prior rumors indicated the device will have a 6.5″ LCD screen with a notch for the 5MP front-facing camera.
A triple camera arrangement with one 13MP main and two 2MP units will be present on the rear panel.
Additionally, the Galaxy A03s will have a USB-C port, a 3.5mm headphone socket, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.
It is hoped that shortly information about the smartphone’s storage capacity, battery size, and charging speed will become available.
The Samsung Galaxy A03s expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 22,499.
Samsung Galaxy A03s Specifications:
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|One UI 3.1
|Dimensions
|164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1 mm
|Weight
|196 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|PLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.2, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 7.8W
Price
|Price in Rs: 22,499 Price in USD: $112
