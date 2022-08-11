Samsung Galaxy A03s price in Pakistan & features.

The Samsung Galaxy A03s appeared on Geekbench with its essential specifications after receiving Bluetooth certification last week.

The Galaxy A03s (SM-A037F), which runs Android 11, is powered by the Helio G35 SoC, according to the benchmark database. Although the smartphone comes with 4GB of RAM, there may be more memory options available.

The Galaxy A03s isn’t listed on Geekbench with any other specifications, but prior rumors indicated the device will have a 6.5″ LCD screen with a notch for the 5MP front-facing camera.

A triple camera arrangement with one 13MP main and two 2MP units will be present on the rear panel.

Additionally, the Galaxy A03s will have a USB-C port, a 3.5mm headphone socket, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

It is hoped that shortly information about the smartphone’s storage capacity, battery size, and charging speed will become available.

Samsung Galaxy A03s price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A03s expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 22,499.

Samsung Galaxy A03s Specifications:

Build OS Android 11 OS UI One UI 3.1 Dimensions 164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1 mm Weight 196 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Blue, White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology PLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, f/2.2, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB microUSB NFC No Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 7.8W

Price Price in Rs: 22,499 Price in USD: $112

