Samsung Galaxy A04 unveiled with larger battery & 50MP Camera

Samsung Galaxy A04 is the new entry-level phone in the Galaxy A series.

There are only two cameras, a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth camera on the rear.

The 5,000 mAh battery will power the phone through two days of typical use.

Samsung has secretly introduced the Galaxy A03’s replacement. The Galaxy A04, as its name suggests, is the entry-level phone in the Galaxy A series, offering basic features at a reasonable price.

Design & Display

The display’s 6.5-inch IPS LCD has a 720p resolution and wide surrounding bezels up front. The selfie camera includes a waterdrop notch that Samsung refers to as an Infinity V notch.

The fingerprint sensor is not described, although it probably sits on the side above the power button.

Internals & Storage

The Galaxy A04 has Samsung’s Exynos 850 SoC, which comes in a range of memory configurations. There are 32GB/64GB/128GB storage options, 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM options, and a microSD card slot for additional storage.

Despite being a cheap phone, it nevertheless runs the most recent operating system, Android 12, with One UI Core 4.1 on top.

Cameras

There are only two cameras, a 50MP main camera, and a 2MP depth camera, on the rear. Although the information on video recording capabilities is lacking, it is likely that this phone can capture 1080p films at 30 FPS.

The 5MP selfie camera with the waterdrop notch has a wide-angle lens.

Price & battery

The 5,000 mAh battery will more than power the phone through two days of typical use. It includes a USB C port, although rapid charging is not supported.

The Samsung Galaxy A04 will come in the following colors: Black, White, Green, and Copper. The phone is anticipated to cost roughly $150, however, there is no information on price or availability.

Samsung Galaxy A04 Specifications

Chipset: Samsung Exynos 850

Samsung Exynos 850 CPU: Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU: Mali G52

OS: Android 12, One UI Core 4.1

Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE

Display: 6.5″ IPS LCD with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution; 270 ppi

Memory: RAM: 4GB, 6GB, 8GB Internal: 32GB, 64GB, 128GB Card slot: yes

Camera: Rear (Dual): 50MP (wide) + 2MP (depth) Front: 5MP

: Colors: Black, White, Green, Copper

Black, White, Green, Copper Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted

Side-mounted Battery: 5,000 mAh

