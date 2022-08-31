Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A04s price in Pakistan & features.

Advertisement

Samsung launches the Galaxy A04s. Samsung’s Galaxy M and A series are cheap global cell phones.

This device’s processor is a MediaTek Helio mid-range chipset. Samsung’s Galaxy A04s boasts a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor with Adreno 506.

This is a powerful yet inexpensive chipset. Samsung Galaxy A04s has a 6.5-inch PLS TFT capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, multitouch, and full HD 720 x 1600 pixels resolution.

This new smartphone has Android 12. The new smartphone will have 3 GB RAM, providing  Samsung Galaxy A04s with adequate capacity to handle heavy graphics games and make multitasking easier.

Samsung A04s includes 32GB of internal storage, which is plenty for future use, and a slot that can support up to 1TB.

Advertisement

The phone will have a 50-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel macro, and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A04s price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A04s expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999.

Samsung Galaxy A04s Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIOneUI 4.0
Dimensions164.7 x 76.7 x 9.1 mm
Weight195 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Green, White, Copper
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetExynos 850 (8nm)
GPUMali-G52
DisplayTechnologyPLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, 400 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in32/64/128GB Built-in, 3/4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.2, (wide)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non-removable), 5000 mAh

Price

Price in Rs: Coming Soon    (Expected Rs: 29,999)   Price in USD: $NA

