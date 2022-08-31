Samsung Galaxy A04s price in Pakistan & features.

Samsung launches the Galaxy A04s. Samsung’s Galaxy M and A series are cheap global cell phones.

This device’s processor is a MediaTek Helio mid-range chipset. Samsung’s Galaxy A04s boasts a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor with Adreno 506.

This is a powerful yet inexpensive chipset. Samsung Galaxy A04s has a 6.5-inch PLS TFT capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, multitouch, and full HD 720 x 1600 pixels resolution.

This new smartphone has Android 12. The new smartphone will have 3 GB RAM, providing Samsung Galaxy A04s with adequate capacity to handle heavy graphics games and make multitasking easier.

Samsung A04s includes 32GB of internal storage, which is plenty for future use, and a slot that can support up to 1TB.

The phone will have a 50-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel macro, and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A04s price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A04s expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999.

Samsung Galaxy A04s Specifications:

Build OS Android 12 OS UI OneUI 4.0 Dimensions 164.7 x 76.7 x 9. 1 mm Weight 195 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Green, White, Copper Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 850 (8nm) GPU Mali-G52 Display Technology PLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, 400 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 32/64/128GB Built-in, 3/ 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, f/2.2, (wide) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non-removable), 5000 mAh

Price Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 29,999) Price in USD: $NA

