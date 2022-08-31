Samsung Galaxy A04s price in Pakistan & features.

Samsung Galaxy A04 was detected on NBTC database prior to its release
Samsung launches the Galaxy A04s. Samsung’s Galaxy M and A series are cheap global cell phones.
This device’s processor is a MediaTek Helio mid-range chipset. Samsung’s Galaxy A04s boasts a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor with Adreno 506.
This is a powerful yet inexpensive chipset. Samsung Galaxy A04s has a 6.5-inch PLS TFT capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, multitouch, and full HD 720 x 1600 pixels resolution.
This new smartphone has Android 12. The new smartphone will have 3 GB RAM, providing Samsung Galaxy A04s with adequate capacity to handle heavy graphics games and make multitasking easier.
Samsung A04s includes 32GB of internal storage, which is plenty for future use, and a slot that can support up to 1TB.
The phone will have a 50-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel macro, and 2-megapixel depth sensor.
The Samsung Galaxy A04s expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|OneUI 4.0
|Dimensions
|164.7 x 76.7 x 9.1 mm
|Weight
|195 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Green, White, Copper
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Exynos 850 (8nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52
|Display
|Technology
|PLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 400 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32/64/128GB Built-in, 3/4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.2, (wide)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non-removable), 5000 mAh
Price
|Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 29,999) Price in USD: $NA
