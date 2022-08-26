Advertisement
  • Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & features
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & features.

Samsung’s next series, A12, follows A11. According to recent sources, the smartphone will be mid-range and the first in a series. MediaTek Helio P35 will power the Samsung Galaxy A12.

Samsung Galaxy A12 features two storage capacities: 32 and 64 gigabytes. One will be cheap and the other pricey. Samsung Galaxy A12’s internal storage can be expanded using a dedicated slot.

Whether you pick the inexpensive or costly Galaxy A12 by Samsung, storage won’t be an issue. Smartphone’s RAM is 4 GB. Both smartphones have different RAM capacities.

The new Samsung A12 has a 6.5-inch PLS IPS capacitive touchscreen with full HD 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. Samsung Galaxy A12 will have triple back cameras.

Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A12 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999.

Samsung Galaxy A12 Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS, upgradable to Android 11
UIOne UI 3.1
Dimensions164 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm
Weight205 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, White, Blue, Red
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyPLS TFT LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), AF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.2, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non-removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 15W

Price

Price in Rs: 24,999     Price in USD: $124

Galaxy A12 Nacho launched: A true bargain by Samsung
Galaxy A12 Nacho launched: A true bargain by Samsung

In December of last year, Samsung launched the budget-friendly Galaxy A12, which...

