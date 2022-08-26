Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & features.

Samsung’s next series, A12, follows A11. According to recent sources, the smartphone will be mid-range and the first in a series. MediaTek Helio P35 will power the Samsung Galaxy A12.

Samsung Galaxy A12 features two storage capacities: 32 and 64 gigabytes. One will be cheap and the other pricey. Samsung Galaxy A12’s internal storage can be expanded using a dedicated slot.

Whether you pick the inexpensive or costly Galaxy A12 by Samsung, storage won’t be an issue. Smartphone’s RAM is 4 GB. Both smartphones have different RAM capacities.

The new Samsung A12 has a 6.5-inch PLS IPS capacitive touchscreen with full HD 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. Samsung Galaxy A12 will have triple back cameras.

Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A12 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999.

Samsung Galaxy A12 Specifications:

Build OS Android 10.0 OS, upgradable to Android 11 UI One UI 3.1 Dimensions 164 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm Weight 205 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, White, Blue, Red Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology PLS TFT LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), AF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.2, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor , Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non-removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 15W

Price Price in Rs: 24,999 Price in USD: $124

