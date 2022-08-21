Advertisement
date 2022-08-21
  • Samsung Galaxy A22 price in Pakistan & full specs
Articles
Samsung’s Galaxy A22 has remarkable specs and features. Samsung Galaxy A22 will be powered by Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm), a strong processor that will boost the phone’s speed. The CPU has 4GB of RAM. Samsung’s Galaxy A22 has excellent RAM, putting it in the midrange bracket. The phone’s storage is 128GB. The Samsung Galaxy A22’s inbuilt storage capacity is enough, but there is a slot that can add 512 GB of memory. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A22 has a Quad rear camera arrangement, albeit the sensor is still under wraps. The selfie shooter will be 13 megapixels.

Also check: Dollar to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan, 22 Aug 2022

Samsung Galaxy A22 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A22 price in Pakistan is Rs. 37,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A22 specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOne UI 3.1
Dimensions159.3 x 73.6 x 8.4 mm
Weight186 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, White, Mint, Violet
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~274 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 15W
Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung officially revealed the Galaxy A22 5G and 4G. These are the...

