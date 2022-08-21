Samsung Galaxy A22 price in Pakistan & full specs

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung officially revealed the Galaxy A22 5G and 4G. These are the...
Samsung’s Galaxy A22 has remarkable specs and features. Samsung Galaxy A22 will be powered by Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm), a strong processor that will boost the phone’s speed. The CPU has 4GB of RAM. Samsung’s Galaxy A22 has excellent RAM, putting it in the midrange bracket. The phone’s storage is 128GB. The Samsung Galaxy A22’s inbuilt storage capacity is enough, but there is a slot that can add 512 GB of memory. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A22 has a Quad rear camera arrangement, albeit the sensor is still under wraps. The selfie shooter will be 13 megapixels.
Also check: Dollar to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan, 22 Aug 2022
Samsung Galaxy A22 price in Pakistan is Rs. 37,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|One UI 3.1
|Dimensions
|159.3 x 73.6 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|186 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, White, Mint, Violet
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~274 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 15W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.