Samsung Galaxy A22 price in Pakistan & full specs

Samsung’s Galaxy A22 has remarkable specs and features. Samsung Galaxy A22 will be powered by Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm), a strong processor that will boost the phone’s speed. The CPU has 4GB of RAM. Samsung’s Galaxy A22 has excellent RAM, putting it in the midrange bracket. The phone’s storage is 128GB. The Samsung Galaxy A22’s inbuilt storage capacity is enough, but there is a slot that can add 512 GB of memory. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A22 has a Quad rear camera arrangement, albeit the sensor is still under wraps. The selfie shooter will be 13 megapixels.

Samsung Galaxy A22 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A22 price in Pakistan is Rs. 37,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A22 specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI One UI 3.1 Dimensions 159.3 x 73.6 x 8.4 mm Weight 186 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, White, Mint, Violet Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~274 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 15W

