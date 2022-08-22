Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan & features.

Samsung has released the Galaxy A23. Some specs for this phone have leaked online.

Samsung Galaxy A23 boasts a strong Snapdragon 680 chipset and 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor to make it ultra-fast.

The smartphone has a 6.6-inch screen with 1080 x 2408-pixel resolution. The new Samsung Galaxy A23 boasts an excellent TFT display.

Samsung Galaxy A23 contains 6GB of RAM, which is typical for high-end smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A23 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 51,999.

Samsung Galaxy A23 Specifications:

Build OS Android 12 OS UI OneUI 4.1 Dimensions 164.5 x 76.9 x 8.4 mm Weight 195 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, White, Peach , Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold+ 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology PLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 60Hz Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/5″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (side mounted), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC (region dependent ), Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor , Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non-removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 25W

Price Price in Rs: 51,999 Price in USD: $258

