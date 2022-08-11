Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A23e price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy A23e price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy A23e price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy A23e price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung will shortly release the Galaxy A23e. The business is releasing an A-series phone. Samsung Galaxy A23e is the budget-friendly newbie. This device’s processor is a mid-range Mediatek Helio G96 chipset. Samsung’s Galaxy A23e boasts a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor and Adreno GPU. This is a powerful cheap chipset. Samsung Galaxy A23e has a 5.8-inch PLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with 720 x 1600-pixel resolution.

Samsung Galaxy A23e price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A23e’s expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999

Samsung Galaxy A23e specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIOneUI 4.1
Dimensions149.8 x 70.7 x 8.9mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsLight Blue, White, Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPU2.4 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediatek Helio G96
GPUMali G57
DisplayTechnologyPLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size5.8 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~303 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMain13 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (side mounted), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 25W

