Samsung Galaxy A23e price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung will shortly release the Galaxy A23e. The business is releasing an A-series phone. Samsung Galaxy A23e is the budget-friendly newbie. This device’s processor is a mid-range Mediatek Helio G96 chipset. Samsung’s Galaxy A23e boasts a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor and Adreno GPU. This is a powerful cheap chipset. Samsung Galaxy A23e has a 5.8-inch PLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with 720 x 1600-pixel resolution.

Samsung Galaxy A23e price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A23e’s expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999

Samsung Galaxy A23e specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI OneUI 4.1 Dimensions 149.8 x 70.7 x 8.9mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Light Blue, White, Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU 2.4 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Mediatek Helio G96 GPU Mali G57 Display Technology PLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 5.8 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~303 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main 13 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus , face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (side mounted), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 25W

Also Read Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan & specs Samsung will shortly release the Galaxy A34. Samsung is developing a new...