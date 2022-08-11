Samsung Galaxy A23e price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung will shortly release the Galaxy A34. Samsung is developing a new...
Samsung will shortly release the Galaxy A23e. The business is releasing an A-series phone. Samsung Galaxy A23e is the budget-friendly newbie. This device’s processor is a mid-range Mediatek Helio G96 chipset. Samsung’s Galaxy A23e boasts a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor and Adreno GPU. This is a powerful cheap chipset. Samsung Galaxy A23e has a 5.8-inch PLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with 720 x 1600-pixel resolution.
Samsung Galaxy A23e’s expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|OneUI 4.1
|Dimensions
|149.8 x 70.7 x 8.9mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Light Blue, White, Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|2.4 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G96
|GPU
|Mali G57
|Display
|Technology
|PLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|5.8 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~303 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|13 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (side mounted), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 25W
