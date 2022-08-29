Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & specs

Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A32

  • The Samsung Galaxy A32 will have a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 16M colours and 1080 x 2400 pixels.
  • It will also have a quad-rear camera with 64 + 8 + 5 + 5 megapixels and a 20-megapixel front-facing camera.

Samsung is going to release the Galaxy A32, another smartphone with basic specs that will be a good first smartphone at a reasonable price.

The Samsung Galaxy A32 will have an octa-core processor. The phone’s processor has 4GB of RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy A32’s CPU and RAM will boost the phone’s processing speed.

The phone’s storage is 64GB. Though the Samsung Galaxy A32’s built-in storage is plenty, there’s a dedicated slot that can add 512 GB of RAM.

Samsung’s Galaxy A32 will include a quad-rear camera with 64 + 8 + 5 + 5 megapixels and a 20-megapixel front-facing camera.

The new Samsung A32 will include a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 16M colours and 1080 x 2400 pixels.

Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 50,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A32 specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOne UI 3.0
Dimensions158.9 x 73.6 x 8.4 mm
Weight184 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsAwesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features90Hz, 800 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]/120fps)
Front20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 15W

