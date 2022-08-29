Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung is going to release the Galaxy A32, another smartphone with basic specs that will be a good first smartphone at a reasonable price.
The Samsung Galaxy A32 will have an octa-core processor. The phone’s processor has 4GB of RAM.
The Samsung Galaxy A32’s CPU and RAM will boost the phone’s processing speed.
The phone’s storage is 64GB. Though the Samsung Galaxy A32’s built-in storage is plenty, there’s a dedicated slot that can add 512 GB of RAM.
Samsung’s Galaxy A32 will include a quad-rear camera with 64 + 8 + 5 + 5 megapixels and a 20-megapixel front-facing camera.
The new Samsung A32 will include a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 16M colours and 1080 x 2400 pixels.
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 50,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|One UI 3.0
|Dimensions
|158.9 x 73.6 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|184 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 800 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps)
|Front
|20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 15W
