Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan & full specs

Samsung’s A-series Galaxy A51 is coming. The high-end A50s were introduced last month. Samsung Galaxy A51 is next. The leaked specs reveal that the phone is good and will sell well. The phone has the Exynos 9611 chipset. Samsung’s Galaxy A51 has an updated Exynos 9611 chipset. New phone should have more power. The phone’s CPU has 6GB of RAM. Samsung Galaxy A51 will have 128GB of storage. Such storage is common today. Smartphone firms must offer quality specs to remain competitive. Samsung’s Galaxy A51 will be offered in two storage capacities: 64 and 128 gigabytes. Samsung A51’s expandable storage holds more data. The phone may have four cameras. 48-megapixel primary sensor, 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and 5-megapixel macro sensor. Samsung Galaxy A51 ships with Android 9.0. 4000 mAh power the phone. The next Galaxy A51 will have an under-display fingerprint reader like the A50.

Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A51 specs

Build OS Android 10 OS UI OneUI 2.0 Dimensions 158.4 x 73.7 x 7.9 mm Weight 172 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Prism, Crush Black, White, Blue, Pink Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Exynos 9611 (10nm) GPU Mali-G72 MP3 Display Technology Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSD card (supports up to 1TB) (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.2, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 32 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/2.8 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, gyro , proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical) Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh – Fast battery charging 15W

