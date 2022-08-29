Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan & full specs

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung’s A-series Galaxy A51 is coming. The high-end A50s were introduced last month. Samsung Galaxy A51 is next. The leaked specs reveal that the phone is good and will sell well. The phone has the Exynos 9611 chipset. Samsung’s Galaxy A51 has an updated Exynos 9611 chipset. New phone should have more power. The phone’s CPU has 6GB of RAM. Samsung Galaxy A51 will have 128GB of storage. Such storage is common today. Smartphone firms must offer quality specs to remain competitive. Samsung’s Galaxy A51 will be offered in two storage capacities: 64 and 128 gigabytes. Samsung A51’s expandable storage holds more data. The phone may have four cameras. 48-megapixel primary sensor, 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and 5-megapixel macro sensor. Samsung Galaxy A51 ships with Android 9.0. 4000 mAh power the phone. The next Galaxy A51 will have an under-display fingerprint reader like the A50.
Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|OneUI 2.0
|Dimensions
|158.4 x 73.7 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|172 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Prism, Crush Black, White, Blue, Pink
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Exynos 9611 (10nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD card (supports up to 1TB) (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.2, depth sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/2.8
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical)
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 15W
