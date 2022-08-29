Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan & full specs

Articles
  • Samsung Galaxy A51 will have an under-display fingerprint reader.
  • The phone may have four cameras.
  • 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture.
Samsung’s A-series Galaxy A51 is coming. The high-end A50s were introduced last month. Samsung Galaxy A51 is next. The leaked specs reveal that the phone is good and will sell well. The phone has the Exynos 9611 chipset. Samsung’s Galaxy A51 has an updated Exynos 9611 chipset. New phone should have more power. The phone’s CPU has 6GB of RAM. Samsung Galaxy A51 will have 128GB of storage. Such storage is common today. Smartphone firms must offer quality specs to remain competitive. Samsung’s Galaxy A51 will be offered in two storage capacities: 64 and 128 gigabytes. Samsung A51’s expandable storage holds more data. The phone may have four cameras. 48-megapixel primary sensor, 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and 5-megapixel macro sensor. Samsung Galaxy A51 ships with Android 9.0. 4000 mAh power the phone. The next Galaxy A51 will have an under-display fingerprint reader like the A50.

Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A51 specs

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIOneUI 2.0
Dimensions158.4 x 73.7 x 7.9 mm
Weight172 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPrism, Crush Black, White, Blue, Pink
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetExynos 9611 (10nm)
GPUMali-G72 MP3
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD card (supports up to 1TB) (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.2, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front32 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/2.8
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical)
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 15W

