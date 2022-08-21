Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung will make a new phone called Galaxy A52.

The phone will be one of the company’s top-of-the-line phones.

It will have 8GB of RAM and 128 gigabytes of built-in storage, with space to save things for later use.

Samsung will release a smartphone, the Galaxy A52. The phone seems to have high-end specs, and it will be one of the company’s top-of-the-line phones with great features.

The chipset that will power the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A52 phone is one that is commonly used in mid-range phones.

The Snapdragon 720G powers the phone. Samsung’s Galaxy A52 has 8GB of RAM.

The phone’s RAM is powerful enough that it won’t slow down how quickly different tasks are done.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 has 128 gigabytes of built-in storage, which is enough space to save things on the phone for later use.

Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 65,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A52 specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI One UI 3.0 Dimensions 159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm Weight 187 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm) GPU Adreno 618 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 90Hz, 800 nits (HBM) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.2, (depth), LED Flash Features Funmode, single take, Live focus effects (Spin Bokeh, Zoom Bokeh, Blur color point), panorama, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/120fps; gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP67, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor , Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 25W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)

