  • Samsung Galaxy A53 price in Pakistan & features
Articles
Samsung Galaxy A53 price in Pakistan & features.

Samsung’s Galaxy A53 is in production. Internet reports say Samsung will reveal a successor to the Galaxy A52s.

Samsung Galaxy A53 is a mid-range A-series smartphone. Capacitive will power the next smartphone. This phone’s processor is powerful. A 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor powers the gadget. Samsung’s Galaxy A53 boasts a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display.

1080 x 2400 pixels is the best resolution in this class. The next Samsung Galaxy A53 will run Android 12. Corning Gorilla Glass provides additional protection.

It has 8GB of RAM. High-end RAM ensures great performance. Samsung’s Galaxy A53 has enough storage for future files. This phone’s internal storage is 128GB.

Samsung Galaxy A53 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A53 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 95,499.

Samsung Galaxy A53 Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIOneUI 4.1
Dimensions159.6 x 74.8 x 8.1 mm
Weight189 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, White, Blue, Peach
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetExynos 1280 soc
GPUMali-G68 MC4
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~404 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features120Hz, 800 nits (HBM)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7X”, PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
Featurespanorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps; gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
AudioSpeaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame, plastic back, NFC (market dependent), IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non-removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 100% in 65 min (advertised)

Price

Price in Rs: 95,499    Price in USD: $712

Also Read

The Samsung Galaxy A23, A33, A53, and A73 will all receive significant upgrades: Leak
The Samsung Galaxy A23, A33, A53, and A73 will all receive significant upgrades: Leak

This year, Samsung will release the next generation of Galaxy A series...

