Samsung Galaxy A53 price in Pakistan & features.

Samsung’s Galaxy A53 is in production. Internet reports say Samsung will reveal a successor to the Galaxy A52s.

Samsung Galaxy A53 is a mid-range A-series smartphone. Capacitive will power the next smartphone. This phone’s processor is powerful. A 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor powers the gadget. Samsung’s Galaxy A53 boasts a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display.

1080 x 2400 pixels is the best resolution in this class. The next Samsung Galaxy A53 will run Android 12. Corning Gorilla Glass provides additional protection.

It has 8GB of RAM. High-end RAM ensures great performance. Samsung’s Galaxy A53 has enough storage for future files. This phone’s internal storage is 128GB.

Samsung Galaxy A53 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy A53 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 95,499.

Samsung Galaxy A53 Specifications:

Build OS Android 12 OS UI OneUI 4.1 Dimensions 159.6 x 74.8 x 8. 1 mm Weight 189 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, White, Blue, Peach Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 1280 soc GPU Mali-G68 MC4 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~404 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 120Hz, 800 nits (HBM) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7X”, PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP , f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps; gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing Audio Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame, plastic back, NFC (market dependent), IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non-removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 100% in 65 min ( advertised )

Price Price in Rs: 95,499 Price in USD: $712

Also Read The Samsung Galaxy A23, A33, A53, and A73 will all receive significant upgrades: Leak This year, Samsung will release the next generation of Galaxy A series...