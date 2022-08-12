Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Price in Pakistan After Increased Tax
Samsung will release Galaxy Note 20. The phone’s specs reveal it’s the series’ flagship. Perfect smartphone. High-quality camera, chipset, and battery. This massive Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will be powered by Exynos 990 (7 nm+). This high-performance processor is utilised in flagship phones. Galaxy Note 20 has 8GB of RAM. High-end processor and RAM keep the phone running smoothly. The Samsung Galaxy Note will have 256 gigabytes of built-in storage to manage large files, but you can add 512 gigabytes more if needed. This solves the storage problem.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 179,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|OneUI 2.5
|Dimensions
|161.6 x 75.2 x 8.3 mm
|Weight
|192 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual Sim, Dual Standby, eSIM, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Mystic Grey, Mystic Green, Mystic Bronze
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.73 GHz Mongoose M5 + 2 x 2.50 GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Exynos 990 (7 nm+)
|GPU
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
|Extra Features
|HDR10+, Always-on display
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 64 MP, f/2.0, 29mm (telephoto), 1/1.72″, PDAF, OIS, 1.1x optical zoom, 3x hybrid zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, PDAF, Super Steady video, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS & OIS)
|Front
|10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|3.2, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro
|Audio
|32-bit/384kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Tuned by AKG, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water proof (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Stylus (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro)
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh
|– Fast charging 25W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging 9W
