Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price in Pakistan & specs

Advertisement

Samsung will release Galaxy Note 20. The phone’s specs reveal it’s the series’ flagship. Perfect smartphone. High-quality camera, chipset, and battery. This massive Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will be powered by Exynos 990 (7 nm+). This high-performance processor is utilised in flagship phones. Galaxy Note 20 has 8GB of RAM. High-end processor and RAM keep the phone running smoothly. The Samsung Galaxy Note will have 256 gigabytes of built-in storage to manage large files, but you can add 512 gigabytes more if needed. This solves the storage problem.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 179,999.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 specs

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIOneUI 2.5
Dimensions161.6 x 75.2 x 8.3 mm
Weight192 g
SIMHybrid Dual Sim, Dual Standby, eSIM, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMystic Grey, Mystic Green, Mystic Bronze
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.73 GHz Mongoose M5 + 2 x 2.50 GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetExynos 990 (7 nm+)
GPUMali-G77 MP11
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
Extra FeaturesHDR10+, Always-on display
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 64 MP, f/2.0, 29mm (telephoto), 1/1.72″, PDAF, OIS, 1.1x optical zoom, 3x hybrid zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, PDAF, Super Steady video, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS & OIS)
Front10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
USB3.2, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro
Audio32-bit/384kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraTuned by AKG, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water proof (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Stylus (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro)
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh
– Fast charging 25W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging 9W

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Price in Pakistan After Increased Tax
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Price in Pakistan After Increased Tax

PTA Mobile Tax Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G: This is the era...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story