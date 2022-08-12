Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung will release Galaxy Note 20. The phone’s specs reveal it’s the series’ flagship. Perfect smartphone. High-quality camera, chipset, and battery. This massive Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will be powered by Exynos 990 (7 nm+). This high-performance processor is utilised in flagship phones. Galaxy Note 20 has 8GB of RAM. High-end processor and RAM keep the phone running smoothly. The Samsung Galaxy Note will have 256 gigabytes of built-in storage to manage large files, but you can add 512 gigabytes more if needed. This solves the storage problem.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 179,999.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 specs

Build OS Android 10 OS UI OneUI 2.5 Dimensions 161.6 x 75.2 x 8.3 mm Weight 192 g SIM Hybrid Dual Sim, Dual Standby, eSIM, (Nano-SIM) Colors Mystic Grey, Mystic Green, Mystic Bronze Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.73 GHz Mongoose M5 + 2 x 2.50 GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 990 (7 nm+) GPU Mali-G77 MP11 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen , 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) Extra Features HDR10+, Always-on display Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 12 MP , f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 64 MP, f/2.0, 29mm (telephoto), 1/1.72″, PDAF, OIS, 1.1x optical zoom, 3x hybrid zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, PDAF, Super Steady video, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus , face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS & OIS) Front 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO USB 3.2, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Tuned by AKG, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Samsung DeX ( desktop experience support), ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water proof (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Stylus (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro) Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh – Fast charging 25W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging 9W

Also Read Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Price in Pakistan After Increased Tax PTA Mobile Tax Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G: This is the era...