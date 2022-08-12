Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung will release Galaxy Note 20. The phone's specs reveal it's the...
Samsung will release Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, one of the series’ top smartphones with amazing features. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will be powered by a new chipset. Exynos 990 (7 nm+) SoC will power it. Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra may have 8GB RAM. This device’s RAM looks great. Samsung Galaxy Note has 256GB of inbuilt storage. The has enough storage so a microSD card isn’t needed. Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will boast a 6.9-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. The display screen produces results.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra price in Pakistan is Rs. 219,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|OneUI 2.5
|Dimensions
|164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1 mm
|Weight
|208 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, eSIM (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, Mystic White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.73 GHz Mongoose M5 + 2 x 2.50 GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Exynos 990 (7 nm+)
|GPU
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Display
|Technology
|Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.9 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3088 Pixels (~494 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Extra Features
|HDR10+, Always-on display, [email protected]/[email protected] refresh rate
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports upto 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.33″, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 12 MP, f/3.0, 103mm (periscope telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom, 50x hybrid zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, PDAF, Super Steady video, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS & OIS)
|Front
|10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.2, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video [email protected]/60fps, [email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
|USB
|3.2, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro
|Audio
|32-bit/384kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus), Stainless steel frame, Tuned by AKG, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water proof (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Stylus, 9ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro)
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 25W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.