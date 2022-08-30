Samsung Galaxy Note 8 price in Pakistan & features.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 vs Xiaomi Mix Fold 2: Specs Comparison
Samsung is continuing the Galaxy Note line with the Galaxy Note 8. We don’t always receive the intended results.
The Korean powerhouse will shortly debut Samsung Galaxy Note 8. After discontinuing its best phone, the firm will start over.
All discontinuation speculations disappeared following Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 launch, and it will be praised as 2017’s top phone.
The future gadget has a 6.3-inch screen. Samsung Galaxy Note 8’s super AMOLED display is crisp from every angle.
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has 522 pixels per inch, the most in smartphone history. Its resolution is 1440 x 2960 pixels, the highest available.
Note 8 is covered by corning gorilla glass 5 and is dustproof and waterproof thanks to IP68 certification.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 89,999.
|Build
|Android v7.1.1 Nougat
|Grace UI
|162.5 x 74.6 x 8.5 mm
|195 g
|Hybrid Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Midnight Black, Maple Gold, Orchid Grey, Deep Sea Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz + 4 x 1.7 GHz)
|Chipset
|Exynos 8895 Octa
|GPU
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.3 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2960 Pixels (~522 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|Always-on display, HDR10 compliant, 3D Touch (home button only), Always-on display
|Memory
|Built-in
|64/128/256GB built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|MicroSD Card (support up to 256GB) (uses SIM 2 slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 12 MP, autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash
|Features
|F/1.7 & f/2.4, OIS, phase detection, 2x optical zoom, /2.55″ sensor size, 1.4 Âµm pixel size @ 26 mm, geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 9MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], [email protected], HDR, dual-video rec)
|Front
|8 MP, f/1.7, autofocus, 1/3.6
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, EDR
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|No
|USB
|v3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, FingerPrint, Gyro, HeartRate, Iris Scanner, Proximity, SpO2
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Pen stylus, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Samsung Desktop Experience support, ANT+ support, S-Voice natural language commands and dictation, IP68 certified – dust proof and water resistant over 1.5 meter and 30 minutes, Stylus, Samsung Desktop Experience support, Photo/video editor, Document editor, YouTube, Google Talk, 32-bit/384kHz audio
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non-removable), 3300 mAh
|Talktime
|up to 22 hrs
|Musicplay
|up to 74 hrs
|– Fast battery charging (Quick Charge 2.0), Qi wireless charging (market dependent)
