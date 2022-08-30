Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 price in Pakistan & features.

Samsung is continuing the Galaxy Note line with the Galaxy Note 8. We don’t always receive the intended results.

The Korean powerhouse will shortly debut Samsung Galaxy Note 8. After discontinuing its best phone, the firm will start over.

All discontinuation speculations disappeared following Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 launch, and it will be praised as 2017’s top phone.

The future gadget has a 6.3-inch screen. Samsung Galaxy Note 8’s super AMOLED display is crisp from every angle.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has 522 pixels per inch, the most in smartphone history. Its resolution is 1440 x 2960 pixels, the highest available.

Note 8 is covered by corning gorilla glass 5 and is dustproof and waterproof thanks to IP68 certification.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 89,999.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Specifications:

BuildAndroid v7.1.1 Nougat
Grace UI
162.5 x 74.6 x 8.5 mm
195 g
Hybrid Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Midnight Black, Maple Gold, Orchid Grey, Deep Sea Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.3 GHz + 4 x 1.7 GHz)
ChipsetExynos 8895 Octa
GPUMali-G71 MP20
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size6.3 Inches
Resolution1440 x 2960 Pixels (~522 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra FeaturesAlways-on display, HDR10 compliant, 3D Touch (home button only), Always-on display
MemoryBuilt-in64/128/256GB built-in, 6GB RAM
CardMicroSD Card (support up to 256GB) (uses SIM 2 slot)
CameraMainDual 12 MP, autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash
FeaturesF/1.7 & f/2.4, OIS, phase detection, 2x optical zoom, /2.55″ sensor size, 1.4 Âµm pixel size @ 26 mm, geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 9MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected][email protected], HDR, dual-video rec)
Front8 MP, f/1.7, autofocus, 1/3.6
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, EDR
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioNo
USBv3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, FingerPrint, Gyro, HeartRate, Iris Scanner, Proximity, SpO2
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPen stylus, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Samsung Desktop Experience support, ANT+ support, S-Voice natural language commands and dictation, IP68 certified – dust proof and water resistant over 1.5 meter and 30 minutes, Stylus, Samsung Desktop Experience support, Photo/video editor, Document editor, YouTube, Google Talk, 32-bit/384kHz audio
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non-removable), 3300 mAh
Talktimeup to 22 hrs
Musicplayup to 74 hrs
– Fast battery charging (Quick Charge 2.0), Qi wireless charging (market dependent)

