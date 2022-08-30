Samsung Galaxy Note 8 price in Pakistan & features.

Samsung is continuing the Galaxy Note line with the Galaxy Note 8. We don’t always receive the intended results.

The Korean powerhouse will shortly debut Samsung Galaxy Note 8. After discontinuing its best phone, the firm will start over.

All discontinuation speculations disappeared following Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 launch, and it will be praised as 2017’s top phone.

The future gadget has a 6.3-inch screen. Samsung Galaxy Note 8’s super AMOLED display is crisp from every angle.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has 522 pixels per inch, the most in smartphone history. Its resolution is 1440 x 2960 pixels, the highest available.

Note 8 is covered by corning gorilla glass 5 and is dustproof and waterproof thanks to IP68 certification.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 89,999.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Specifications:

Build Android v7.1.1 Nougat Grace UI 162.5 x 74.6 x 8.5 mm 195 g Hybrid Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Midnight Black, Maple Gold, Orchid Grey, Deep Sea Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz + 4 x 1.7 GHz) Chipset Exynos 8895 Octa GPU Mali-G71 MP20 Display Technology Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch Size 6.3 Inches Resolution 1440 x 2960 Pixels (~522 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features Always-on display, HDR10 compliant, 3D Touch (home button only), Always-on display Memory Built-in 64/128/256GB built-in, 6GB RAM Card MicroSD Card (support up to 256GB) (uses SIM 2 slot) Camera Main Dual 12 MP, autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash Features F/1.7 & f/2.4, OIS, phase detection, 2x optical zoom, /2.55″ sensor size, 1.4 Âµm pixel size @ 26 mm, geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 9MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], [email protected], HDR, dual-video rec) Front 8 MP, f/1.7, autofocus, 1/3.6 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, EDR GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio No USB v3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, FingerPrint, Gyro, HeartRate, Iris Scanner, Proximity, SpO2 Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra Pen stylus, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Samsung Desktop Experience support, ANT+ support, S-Voice natural language commands and dictation, IP68 certified – dust proof and water resistant over 1.5 meter and 30 minutes, Stylus, Samsung Desktop Experience support, Photo/video editor, Document editor, YouTube, Google Talk, 32-bit/384kHz audio Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non-removable), 3300 mAh Talktime up to 22 hrs Musicplay up to 74 hrs – Fast battery charging (Quick Charge 2.0), Qi wireless charging (market dependent)

