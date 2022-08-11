Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy S10 price in Pakistan & features

Samsung Galaxy S10 price in Pakistan & features

Samsung Galaxy S10 price in Pakistan & features

Samsung Galaxy S10 price in Pakistan & features.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 was introduced in February 2019 and went on sale the following month (March).

Retailers have received access to all available color schemes and interior configurations, so you might wish to inquire about purchasing one at your preferred brick-and-mortar or online retailer.

You can choose devices with 128 or 512GB of storage. Surprisingly, all versions are limited to the same RAM specification (8GB).

If you choose the dual SIM model, you can also expand the space by using the second SIM card, which allows you to fit up to 1TB into that slot.

Additionally, depending on your preferences and the market you are in, this Android 9.0 Pie-running tablet provides either the Exynos 9820 or Qualcomm SD 855 chipset.

Samsung Galaxy S10 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy S10 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 139,999.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIOne UI
Dimensions149.9 x 70.4 x 7.8 mm
Weight157 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPrism White, Prism Black, Prism Green, Prism Blue, Canary Yellow, Flamingo Pink
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.7 GHz Mongoose M4 + 2 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A75 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetExynos 9820 Octa (8 nm)
GPUMali-G76 MP12
DisplayTechnologyDynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size6.1 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3040 Pixels (~551 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 6
Extra FeaturesHDR10, Always-on display
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 512GB) (uses SIM 2 slot) – dual SIM model only
CameraMainTriple Camera:12 MP, f/1.5-2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, AF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 16 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), LED Flash
Features2x optical zoom, OIS, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 9MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected][email protected], HDR, dual-video rec.)
Front10 MP, f/1.9, Dual Pixel PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
USB3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/150 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, HeartRate, Proximity, SpO2
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 3400 mAh
– Fast battery charging 15W, Fast wireless charging 15W, Power bank/Reverse wireless charging 9W

 

 

Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung will shortly release the Galaxy A34. Samsung is developing a new...

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


