Samsung Galaxy S21 5G price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G has 8 GB RAM, 128 GB, and 256 GB of storage. It’s powered by Exynos 2100 and Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888. Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery + Fast charging 25W + USB Power Delivery 3.0 + Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W + Reverse wireless charging 4.5W. The phone boasts a 6.2-inch, 1080×2400 Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. It has Gorilla Glass Victus and an Always-on display. Phantom Gray, Phantom White, Phantom Violet, and Phantom Pink. The rear camera has 12 MP (wide) + 64 MP (telephoto) 1.1x optical zoom, 3x hybrid zoom, and 12 MP (ultrawide) Super Steady video. 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm, 169 g.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G price in Pakistan 2022 is Rs. 176,49 Samsung Galaxy S21 5G specs Advertisement Design Type Advertisement Bar

Dimensions 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm

Advertisement Weight 169 Grams

Waterproof Advertisement IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)

Advertisement

Display Advertisement Display Type Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Size 6.2 inches Advertisement

Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels

Advertisement Display Colors 16M

Pixel Density 421 PPI (pixels per inch) Advertisement

Touch Screen Yes

Advertisement Display Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

Features

Advertisement Always-on display

Advertisement

Hardware Advertisement CPU Octa-core (1×2.9 GHz Cortex-X1 & 3×2.80 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.2 GHz Cortex-A55) – International / Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 680 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 680 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 680 – USA/China

GPU Mali-G78 MP14 – International / Adreno 660 – USA/China Advertisement

RAM (Memory) 8 GB

Advertisement Internal Storage 128 GB, 256 GB

Memory Card Slot No Advertisement

Sensors

Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support)

ANT+

Advertisement

Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified) Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometerSamsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support)ANT+Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified) Advertisement

Software Advertisement Operating System Android 11 + One UI 3.1

User Interface Advertisement Yes

Advertisement

Advertisement Network SIM Advertisement Nano SIM

Dual SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM and/or eSIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Advertisement

Connectivity Advertisement Wi-fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Advertisement

USB USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go

Advertisement GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO

NFC Yes Advertisement

Wireless Charging Yes

Advertisement Headphone Jack No Advertisement

Battery Advertisement Capacity Li-Po 4000 mAh + Fast charging 25W + USB Power Delivery 3.0 + Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W + Reverse wireless charging 4.5W

Placement Advertisement Non-removable

Advertisement

Media Advertisement Video Playback Yes

Video Out Yes Advertisement

FM Radio FM radio (Snapdragon model only; market/operator dependent)

Advertisement Ring Tones Yes

Loudspeaker Yes Advertisement

Handsfree Yes Advertisement

Data Advertisement 4G LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 30, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46, 48, 66, 71 – SM-G991U1

Advertisement 5G NR Bands SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave

Speed Advertisement HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G Also Read Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Price in Pakistan After Increased Tax PTA Mobile Tax Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G: This is the era... Advertisement