Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 5G price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G has 8 GB RAM, 128 GB, and 256 GB of storage. It’s powered by Exynos 2100 and Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888. Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery + Fast charging 25W + USB Power Delivery 3.0 + Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W + Reverse wireless charging 4.5W. The phone boasts a 6.2-inch, 1080×2400 Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. It has Gorilla Glass Victus and an Always-on display. Phantom Gray, Phantom White, Phantom Violet, and Phantom Pink. The rear camera has 12 MP (wide) + 64 MP (telephoto) 1.1x optical zoom, 3x hybrid zoom, and 12 MP (ultrawide) Super Steady video. 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm, 169 g.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G price in Pakistan 2022 is Rs. 176,49

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G specs

Advertisement

Design

  • Type
    Advertisement
    Bar
  • Dimensions
    151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm
    • Advertisement
  • Weight
    169 Grams
  • Waterproof
    Advertisement
    IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)
Advertisement

Display

  • Advertisement
    Display Type
    Dynamic AMOLED 2X
  • Size
    6.2 inches
    Advertisement
  • Resolution
    1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Advertisement
    Display Colors
    16M
  • Pixel Density
    421 PPI (pixels per inch)
    Advertisement
  • Touch Screen
    Yes
  • Advertisement
    Display Protection
    Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
  • Features
    Always-on display
    Advertisement
Advertisement

Hardware

  • Advertisement
    CPU
    Octa-core (1×2.9 GHz Cortex-X1 & 3×2.80 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.2 GHz Cortex-A55) – International / Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 680 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 680 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 680 – USA/China
  • GPU
    Mali-G78 MP14 – International / Adreno 660 – USA/China
    Advertisement
  • RAM (Memory)
    8 GB
  • Advertisement
    Internal Storage
    128 GB, 256 GB
  • Memory Card Slot
    No
    Advertisement
  • Sensors
    Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
    Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support)
    ANT+
    Advertisement
    Bixby natural language commands and dictation
    Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified)
Advertisement

Software

    Advertisement
  • Operating System
    Android 11 + One UI 3.1
  • User Interface
    Advertisement
    Yes
Advertisement

Camera

  • Advertisement
    Rear Camera
    12 MP (wide) + 64 MP (telephoto) 1.1x optical zoom, 3x hybrid zoom + 12 MP (ultrawide) Super Steady video
  • Image
    4320p
    Advertisement
  • Video
    [email protected][email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS
  • Advertisement
    Flash
    LED flash, auto-HDR, panorama
  • Front Camera
    10 MP (wide)
    Advertisement
Advertisement

Network

  • SIM
    Advertisement
    Nano SIM
  • Dual SIM
    Single SIM (Nano-SIM and/or eSIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
    • Advertisement

Connectivity

Advertisement
  • Wi-fi
    Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
    Advertisement
  • USB
    USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
  • Advertisement
    GPS
    Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
  • NFC
    Yes
    Advertisement
  • Wireless Charging
    Yes
  • Advertisement
    Headphone Jack
    No
Advertisement

Battery

    Advertisement
  • Capacity
    Li-Po 4000 mAh + Fast charging 25W + USB Power Delivery 3.0 + Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W + Reverse wireless charging 4.5W
  • Placement
    Advertisement
    Non-removable
Advertisement

Media

  • Advertisement
    Video Playback
    Yes
  • Video Out
    Yes
    Advertisement
  • FM Radio
    FM radio (Snapdragon model only; market/operator dependent)
  • Advertisement
    Ring Tones
    Yes
  • Loudspeaker
    Yes
    Advertisement
  • Handsfree
    Yes
Advertisement

Data

Advertisement
  • 4G LTE
    1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 30, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46, 48, 66, 71 – SM-G991U1
    • Advertisement
  • 5G NR Bands
    SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
  • Speed
    Advertisement
    HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Price in Pakistan After Increased Tax
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Price in Pakistan After Increased Tax

PTA Mobile Tax Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G: This is the era...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vivo V27e price in Pakistan & specs
Vivo V27e price in Pakistan & specs
Oppo A96 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A96 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A53 price in Pakistan & features
Samsung Galaxy A53 price in Pakistan & features
Vivo Y31 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y31 price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan & specs
Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy A72 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy A72 price in Pakistan & specs
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story