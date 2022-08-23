The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will have a 6.8-inch screen and a 5,000 mAh battery, according to @UniverseIce.

Leaker says it will be the “smallest change in appearance in Samsung’s history”.

A new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU and upgraded software are mentioned.

In some ways, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra was a big improvement over the S21 Ultra. For example, it had a new design and a S Pen slot. However, it sounds like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra might just be a small change to the current model.

A reliable leaker named @UniverseIce said on Twitter that, based on what they’ve heard so far, the S23 Ultra will have the “smallest change in appearance in Samsung’s history.”

They say the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9 mm. The Galaxy S22 Ultra measures 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9mm.

If this is true, the two phones will be the same thickness and size.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra will sport a 6.8-inch 1440 x 3088 screen and a 5,000 mAh battery, according to @UniverseIce.

As long as the Snapdragon 8Gen2 + One UI 5.1 is excellent, the appearance can remain the same. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) August 21, 2022

Only a new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU and upgraded software are mentioned, though the current model will likely get the latter too.

Even if they’re right, this doesn’t tell you everything. So some specs and features could be very different, and based on other leaks, the camera sounds especially promising.

However, it sounds like the design might be very, very similar to that of the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

