Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price in Pakistan & Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan is Rs. 289,999 [expected].

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G include display screen of 6.8 inches however, the new model has a display size of 6.81 inches. Similarly, the display density of S22 is 500 PPI and S23 has a display density of only 390 PPI. Additionally, both the models incorporate an efficient memory mechanism with 12GB RAM and an internal memory of 256 GB inclusive of the memory card slot.

According to report, the company is expected to debut its 200MP camera sensor in its next smartphone Samsung S23 Ultra. However, the 200MP camera was also expected to be included in the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Xiaomi phone.

SAMSUNG GALAXY S23 ULTRA SPECIFICATIONS

BrandSamsung
ModelGalaxy S23 Ultra
Operating SystemAndroid v11
Sim SlotsDual SIM, GSM+GSM
Sim SizeSIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
Network5G: Supported by device (network not rolled-out in India), 4G: Available (supports Indian bands), 3G: Available, 2G: Available
Fingerprint SensorYes
Rear Camera108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP
Front Camera40 MP
