Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to sport quicker fingerprint scanner

The Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 foldable phones were recently introduced by Samsung, and the Galaxy S23 devices, which are anticipated to debut in January or February, will be the company’s next high-end smartphones.

There will be an Ultra model in the Galaxy S23 series, and a recent rumor claims that it will have Qualcomm’s 3D Sonic Max fingerprint scanning sensor.

But this sensor is not a new one. The iQOO 9 Pro and Vivo X80 Pro already have it, therefore the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will have a quicker fingerprint reader with a larger scanning area.

Both the accuracy and quickness of the fingerprint scanner on the Vivo X80 Pro and iQOO 9 Pro left us quite satisfied.

However, it’s not clear if Samsung will enhance the Galaxy S23 Ultra fingerprint scanner or if it will be used on all Galaxy S23 handsets. Hopefully, we’ll learn that in the upcoming months.

