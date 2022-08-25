Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s camera design leaked.

Galaxy S23 Ultra is said to be the same as the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The latest analysis supports the earlier assertion that the overall shape and size will not change.

We don’t know if other models will adopt the Ultra’s design or keep the existing bumpers on the S21 and S22.

Although it may seem a little early for Galaxy S23 Ultra leaks, this one comes from Ice Universe, a reputable source.

According to the Samsung insider, the company has chosen a design and it is the same as the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

At least with the back camera design, that is said to be the case. Since it was well received and can be easily distinguished from the other Galaxy S22 phones in the family, it makes sense.

However, we are interested to see if the other Galaxy S23 models will adopt the S23 Ultra’s camera design or remain with the previous one.

Since the camera bumps on the S21 and S22 phones that aren’t Ultra are identical, it makes sense to presume that the design will change.

