Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s camera design leaked
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s camera design leaked

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s camera design leaked

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s camera design leaked

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s camera design leaked.

Advertisement
  • Galaxy S23 Ultra is said to be the same as the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
  • The latest analysis supports the earlier assertion that the overall shape and size will not change.
  • We don’t know if other models will adopt the Ultra’s design or keep the existing bumpers on the S21 and S22.
Advertisement

Although it may seem a little early for Galaxy S23 Ultra leaks, this one comes from Ice Universe, a reputable source.

According to the Samsung insider, the company has chosen a design and it is the same as the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

At least with the back camera design, that is said to be the case. Since it was well received and can be easily distinguished from the other Galaxy S22 phones in the family, it makes sense.

The latest analysis supports Ice Universe’s earlier assertion that the overall shape and size will not change.

However, we are interested to see if the other Galaxy S23 models will adopt the S23 Ultra’s camera design or remain with the previous one.

Since the camera bumps on the S21 and S22 phones that aren’t Ultra are identical, it makes sense to presume that the design will change.

Advertisement

 

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price in Pakistan & Specifications
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price in Pakistan & Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price in Pakistan Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A53 price in Pakistan and specifications
Oppo A53 price in Pakistan and specifications
The Galaxy Z Flip Rival from Oppo Could Look Like This [Images]
The Galaxy Z Flip Rival from Oppo Could Look Like This [Images]
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
OnePlus 9 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications
OnePlus 9 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications
iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications
iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story