Samsung Galaxy S5 price in Pakistan & features.

After its launch, Samsung Galaxy S5 gained instant popularity. Samsung Galaxy S5 incorporates “S Health” and a heart rate sensor to simplify and enhance users’ lives.
Samsung Galaxy S5’s tiny form manages to integrate various beneficial aspects, such as supporting a healthy lifestyle and providing first-class mobile entertainment. Samsung Galaxy S 5 targets users of all ages and social groups, including young and old.
Now with a 16MP HDR Camera with LED light, Galaxy’s S5 can take detailed photographs with 5312 x 2988 pixels quality, and “Fast Auto Focus” enables you to shoot action as it happens.
HDR on Samsung Galaxy S5 provides substantially brighter photographs and videos in extreme light or dark scenarios with a real natural light preview.
The Samsung Galaxy S5 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 36,499.
|Dimension
|142 x 72.5 x 8.1 mm
|Weight
|145 g
|Battery
|Stand-by up to 390 hrs
Talk-Time up to 21 hrs
2800mAh
|OS
|Android OS, v4.4.2 (KitKat)
|Memory
|16/32GB built-in, 2GB RAM, microSD card (supports up to 128GB) (dedicated slot)
|Processor
|2.5 GHz Quad-Core Krait 400, Qualcomm Snapdragon 801
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth v4.0 with A2DP, EDR, LE, USB (microUSB v3.0 (MHL 2), USB On-the-go, USB Host), WLAN (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, DLNA, Wi-Fi Direct, Wi-Fi hotspot), GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSDPA, 42.2 Mbps; HSUPA, 5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE, Cat4, 50 Mbps UL, 150 Mbps DL)
|Display Size
|1080 x 1920 pixels, 5.1 inches (~432 ppi pixel density), Corning Gorilla Glass 3
, Touch Wiz UI Sensors: Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, temperature, humidity, gesture, heart rate
|Display Colour
|Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, multitouch
| Operating
Frequency / Band
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Browser
|HTML5
|Colors
|Black, White, Blue, Gold
|Entertainment
|3.5mm audio jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.264/H.263 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Dropbox (50 GB storage), TV-out (via MHL 2 A/V link), SNS integration, YouTube, Google Talk, Picasa integration, Games (built-in + downloadable)
|Camera
|16MP, 5312 x 2988 pixels, autofocus, LED flash, Dual Shot, Simultaneous HD video and image recording, geo-tagging, touch focus, face and smile detection, Dual Shot, image stabilization, HDR, ([email protected]), ([email protected]), video stabilization, dual-video recording, 2ndry 2MP ([email protected]), dual video call
|Other Features
|GPS + A-GPS support & GLONASS, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, S-Voice natural language commands and dictation, Smart stay, Smart pause, Smart scroll, Air gestures, Wireless charging, ANT+ support, Document editor (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, PDF), Google Search, Maps, Gmail, Voice memo/dial/commands, Predictive text input (Swype), YouTube, Calendar, Speakerphone
|Ring Tones
|Downloadable, Polyphonic, MP3, WAV
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM, RSS
