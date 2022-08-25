Samsung Galaxy S5 price in Pakistan & features.

After its launch, Samsung Galaxy S5 gained instant popularity. Samsung Galaxy S5 incorporates “S Health” and a heart rate sensor to simplify and enhance users’ lives.

Samsung Galaxy S5’s tiny form manages to integrate various beneficial aspects, such as supporting a healthy lifestyle and providing first-class mobile entertainment. Samsung Galaxy S 5 targets users of all ages and social groups, including young and old.

Now with a 16MP HDR Camera with LED light, Galaxy’s S5 can take detailed photographs with 5312 x 2988 pixels quality, and “Fast Auto Focus” enables you to shoot action as it happens.

HDR on Samsung Galaxy S5 provides substantially brighter photographs and videos in extreme light or dark scenarios with a real natural light preview.

Samsung Galaxy S5 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy S5 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 36,499.

Samsung Galaxy S5 Specifications:

Dimension 142 x 72.5 x 8.1 mm Weight 145 g Battery Stand-by up to 390 hrs

Talk-Time up to 21 hrs

2800mAh OS Android OS , v4.4.2 (KitKat) Memory 16/32GB built-in, 2GB RAM, microSD card (supports up to 128GB) (dedicated slot) Processor 2.5 GHz Quad-Core Krait 400, Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 Connectivity Bluetooth v4.0 with A2DP, EDR, LE, USB (micro USB v3.0 (MHL 2), USB On-the-go, USB Host), WLAN (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, DLNA, Wi-Fi Direct, Wi-Fi hotspot), GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSDPA, 42.2 Mbps; HSUPA, 5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE, Cat4, 50 Mbps UL, 150 Mbps DL) Display Size 1080 x 1920 pixels, 5.1 inches (~432 ppi pixel density), Corning Gorilla Glass 3

, Touch Wiz UI Sensors: Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, temperature, humidity, gesture, heart rate Display Colour Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, multitouch Operating

Frequency / Band GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Browser HTML5 Colors Black, White, Blue, Gold Entertainment 3.5mm audio jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.264/H.263 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Dropbox ( 50 GB storage), TV-out (via MHL 2 A/V link ), SNS integration, YouTube, Google Talk, Picasa integration, Games (built-in + downloadable) Camera 16MP, 5312 x 2988 pixels, autofocus, LED flash, Dual Shot, Simultaneous HD video and image recording, geo-tagging, touch focus, face and smile detection, Dual Shot, image stabilization, HDR, ([email protected]), ([email protected]), video stabilization, dual-video recording, 2ndry 2MP ([email protected]), dual video call Other Features GPS + A-GPS support & GLONASS, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, S-Voice natural language commands and dictation, Smart stay, Smart pause, Smart scroll, Air gestures, Wireless charging, ANT+ support, Document editor (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, PDF ), Google Search, Maps, Gmail, Voice memo/dial/commands, Predictive text input (Swype), YouTube, Calendar, Speakerphone Ring Tones Downloadable, Polyphonic, MP3, WAV Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM, RSS

Also Read Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Price in Pakistan and Specs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy...