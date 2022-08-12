Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung reveals the magnificent Galaxy S7 Edge. Name comes from curved side display that seems like another screen and displays different functions. Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge’s 5.5-inch QHD screen has Force Touch with Gorilla Glass 5 for the brightest, sharpest, most durable display ever. Samsung’s Galaxy S7 Edge has the clearest display and Force Touch technology to sense pressure. Rear camera has Phase detection, auto HDR, OIS, and face identification, while front camera simply has HDR. Samsung Galaxy S7’s Dual LED flash lights have dual Tone to improve low-light photos and can be utilised as a torch through an app.

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge price in Pakistan

The expected price of Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge is Rs. 50,999/-

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge specs

Dimension 150.9 x 72.6 x 7.7 mm Weight 157 g Battery Talk-time up to 27 hrs, Music-Play up to 74 hrs 3600 mAh, (Non-removable) OS Android OS, v6.0 (Marshmallow) upgradable to v7.0 (Nougat) Memory 32/64GB built-in, 4GB RAM, MIcroSD Card (support up to 250GB) (dedicated slot) Processor Quad-core (2 x 2.15 GHz Kryo + 2 x 1.6 GHz Kryo)

GPU: Adreno 530

Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Mongoose + 4 x 1.6 GHz Cortex-A53), Exynos 8890 Octa

GPU: Mali-T880 MP12 Connectivity Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X, USB (micro USB v2.0, USB Host), NFC, WLAN (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot), GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat9 450/50 Mbps) Display Size 5.5 inches, 1440 x 2560 pixels (~534 ppi pixel density)

Sensors: Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, heart rate, SpO2, Fingerprint (front-mounted) Display Colour Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch, Corning Gorilla Glass 4, Always-on display, TouchWiz UI, Curved edge screen Operating

Frequency / Band GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Browser HTML5 Colors Black, White, Gold, Silver, Pink Gold, Black Pearl , Coral Blue Entertainment 3.5mm audio jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.264 player, SNS integration, YouTube, Google Talk, Games (built-in + downloadable) Camera 12 MP, f/1.7, 26mm, phase detection autofocus, OIS, LED flash, 1/2.5″ sensor size, 1.4 µm pixel size, geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 9MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], [email protected], HDR, dual-video rec)5 MP, sensor size, 1.34 µm pixel size, f/1.7, 22mm, dual video call, Auto HDR Other Features GPS + A-GPS support & GLONASS, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Fast battery charging: 83% in 30 min (Quick Charge 3.0), Wireless charging (Qi/PMA) – market dependent, S-Voice natural language commands and dictation, OneDrive (115 GB cloud storage), Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 certified – dust proof and water resistant over 1.5 meter and 30 minutes , ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document editor, Google Search, Maps, Gmail,input (Swype), YouTube, Calendar, Speakerphone Ring Tones Downlaodable, Polyphonic, MP3, WAV Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM

