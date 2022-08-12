Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge price in Pakistan & specs

Advertisement
Samsung reveals the magnificent Galaxy S7 Edge. Name comes from curved side display that seems like another screen and displays different functions. Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge’s 5.5-inch QHD screen has Force Touch with Gorilla Glass 5 for the brightest, sharpest, most durable display ever. Samsung’s Galaxy S7 Edge has the clearest display and Force Touch technology to sense pressure. Rear camera has Phase detection, auto HDR, OIS, and face identification, while front camera simply has HDR. Samsung Galaxy S7’s Dual LED flash lights have dual Tone to improve low-light photos and can be utilised as a torch through an app.

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge price in Pakistan

The expected price of Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge is Rs. 50,999/-

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge specs

Dimension150.9 x 72.6 x 7.7 mm
 Weight157 g
 BatteryTalk-time up to 27 hrs, Music-Play up to 74 hrs 3600 mAh, (Non-removable)
 OSAndroid OS, v6.0 (Marshmallow) upgradable to v7.0 (Nougat)
 Memory32/64GB built-in, 4GB RAM, MIcroSD Card (support up to 250GB) (dedicated slot)
 ProcessorQuad-core (2 x 2.15 GHz Kryo + 2 x 1.6 GHz Kryo)
, Qualcomm MSM8996 Snapdragon 820
GPU: Adreno 530
Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Mongoose + 4 x 1.6 GHz Cortex-A53), Exynos 8890 Octa
GPU: Mali-T880 MP12 
 ConnectivityBluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X, USB (microUSB v2.0, USB Host), NFC, WLAN (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot), GPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat9 450/50 Mbps)
 Display Size5.5 inches, 1440 x 2560 pixels (~534 ppi pixel density)
Sensors: Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, heart rate, SpO2, Fingerprint (front-mounted)
 Display ColourSuper AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch, Corning Gorilla Glass 4, Always-on display, TouchWiz UI, Curved edge screen
 Operating
Frequency / Band		GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
 3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
 4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
 BrowserHTML5
 ColorsBlack, White, Gold, Silver, Pink Gold, Black PearlCoral Blue
 Entertainment3.5mm audio jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.264 player, SNS integration, YouTube, Google Talk, Games (built-in + downloadable)
 Camera12 MP, f/1.7, 26mm, phase detection autofocus, OIS, LED flash, 1/2.5″ sensor size, 1.4 µm pixel size, geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 9MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected][email protected], HDR, dual-video rec)5 MP, sensor size, 1.34 µm pixel size, f/1.7, 22mm, dual video call, Auto HDR
 Other FeaturesGPS + A-GPS support & GLONASS, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Fast battery charging: 83% in 30 min (Quick Charge 3.0), Wireless charging (Qi/PMA) – market dependent, S-Voice natural language commands and dictation, OneDrive (115 GB cloud storage), Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 certified – dust proof and water resistant over 1.5 meter and 30 minutes, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document editor, Google Search, Maps, Gmail,input (Swype), YouTube, Calendar, Speakerphone
 Ring TonesDownlaodable, Polyphonic, MP3, WAV
 MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM

Advertisement
Next Story