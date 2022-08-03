Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z is called Fold 3. Since last year, the business has tested folding devices. The original Galaxy Fold was a proof of concept, but the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 added polish, modified the design, and made it practical. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have a pop-out keyboard, according to rumours. This revolutionary foldable phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 5G CPU (5 nm). Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 boasts a 3.09Ghz Octa-Core CPU that boosts this chipset’s capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is Rs. 314,999.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI One UI 3.5 Dimensions unfolded: (158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4 mm) Folded: (67.1 x 158.2 x 16.0mm) Weight 271 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black; other colors Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6 Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680) Chipset Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm) GPU Adreno 660 Display Technology Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 7.6 Inches Resolution 1768 x 2208 Pixels (~372 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+, 1200 nits (peak), Cover display: Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 6. 2 inches , 832 x 2268 pixels, 120Hz, 25:9 ratio, 120Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 12 MP , f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus , HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/240fps (gyro-EIS), [email protected] (gyro-EIS), HDR10+) Front Under display camera: 4 MP F/1.8 + Cover camera: 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3″, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 3.2 NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus) (folded), Plastic front (Unfolded), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus), Aluminum frame, Stylus support, IPX8 water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX ( desktop experience support), Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo video/editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4400 mAh – Fast charging 25W, Fast wireless charging 10W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W

