Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z is called Fold 3. Since last year, the business has tested folding devices. The original Galaxy Fold was a proof of concept, but the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 added polish, modified the design, and made it practical. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have a pop-out keyboard, according to rumours. This revolutionary foldable phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 5G CPU (5 nm). Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 boasts a 3.09Ghz Octa-Core CPU that boosts this chipset’s capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is Rs. 314,999.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOne UI 3.5
Dimensionsunfolded: (158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4 mm) Folded: (67.1 x 158.2 x 16.0mm)
Weight271 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack; other colors
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)
GPUAdreno 660
DisplayTechnologyFoldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size7.6 Inches
Resolution1768 x 2208 Pixels (~372 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+, 1200 nits (peak), Cover display: Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 6.2 inches, 832 x 2268 pixels, 120Hz, 25:9 ratio, 120Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/240fps (gyro-EIS), [email protected] (gyro-EIS), HDR10+)
FrontUnder display camera: 4 MP F/1.8 + Cover camera: 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3″, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected], gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 3.2
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass Victus) (folded), Plastic front (Unfolded), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus), Aluminum frame, Stylus support, IPX8 water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo video/editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4400 mAh
– Fast charging 25W, Fast wireless charging 10W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Mobile Leaked before Unpacked Event
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Mobile Leaked before Unpacked Event

Samsung appears to have many color options available for the Galaxy Z...

Next Story