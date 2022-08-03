Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Mobile Leaked before Unpacked Event
Samsung appears to have many color options available for the Galaxy Z...
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z is called Fold 3. Since last year, the business has tested folding devices. The original Galaxy Fold was a proof of concept, but the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 added polish, modified the design, and made it practical. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have a pop-out keyboard, according to rumours. This revolutionary foldable phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 5G CPU (5 nm). Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 boasts a 3.09Ghz Octa-Core CPU that boosts this chipset’s capabilities.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is Rs. 314,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|One UI 3.5
|Dimensions
|unfolded: (158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4 mm) Folded: (67.1 x 158.2 x 16.0mm)
|Weight
|271 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black; other colors
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 660
|Display
|Technology
|Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|7.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1768 x 2208 Pixels (~372 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+, 1200 nits (peak), Cover display: Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 6.2 inches, 832 x 2268 pixels, 120Hz, 25:9 ratio, 120Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/240fps (gyro-EIS), [email protected] (gyro-EIS), HDR10+)
|Front
|Under display camera: 4 MP F/1.8 + Cover camera: 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3″, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.2
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus) (folded), Plastic front (Unfolded), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus), Aluminum frame, Stylus support, IPX8 water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo video/editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4400 mAh
|– Fast charging 25W, Fast wireless charging 10W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W
