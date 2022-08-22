Samsung new phones herald in new era of form factor variety

In the early 2000s, there was little difference in smartphone form factors other than size.

Samsung’s new foldable and flip phones could create a new battleground in the market.

Samsung’s several generations of the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip will convince buyers that these are real gadgets.

The 2000s smartphone design was distinctive. The Candy Bar, Flip, Slider, and Taco phones existed (the gaming-focused Nokia N-Gage placed the speaker and mic on the side of the device rather than the front).

Before the 2007 arrival of the “slate-coloured” touchscreen iPhone, which set a rectangular industry standard, the BlackBerry and T-Sidekick Mobile popularised full QWERTY keyboards.

In the early 2010s, the business consolidated around iOS and Android and a few manufacturers.

The battle for the top

Smartphones became more powerful and feature-rich, but there was little difference in form factor other than size.

What was the last smartphone that made you say “wow”?

iPhone 4, or HTC One Original. Last week.

When Samsung debuted the Samsung Galaxy in 2010, it ignited a legal battle with Apple over charges that the handset copied the iPhone’s design. Samsung can no longer be accused of imitating Apple’s efforts.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 aren’t the company’s first foldable or flip phones.

The size of the launch and the importance of the announcements indicate that the form factor could be a new battleground in the market.

Apple, in second place, controls the high-end, higher-margin premium market.

Samsung (and Google) have made the switch to Android as easy as possible, but Apple’s brand loyalty and closely connected ecosystem make it difficult to lure people away from the iPhone.

In the premium class, price isn’t as significant.

Hardware distinctions aren’t a concern anymore. Samsung included NFC, wireless charging, and 5G in its top products before Apple did. It is unknown if this caused errors.

By giving a truly unique form factor, Samsung could steal Apple customers in ways internal specs and software can’t.

The Samsung Galaxy Note had a passionate following that still mourns its passing, while the BlackBerry had fans until its wireless business went down.

Substance-based innovation

Analysts believe that Samsung’s several generations of the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip will convince buyers that these are real gadgets. Product lines have been refined.

Most consumers won’t be able to tell the Z Flip 4 from the Z Fold 4. While Samsung may be chastised for doing so, it makes sense to take an evolutionary approach considering that foldable devices represent a small segment of the overall smartphone market.

“When a person buys a Samsung product, it’s usually their first, so they have nothing to compare it against.

“Samsung’s iterative approach makes sense. We suspect it’s still learning a lot about the complexity of developing this new product category, and while the phones look very similar to previous models, they include numerous improvements such as better durability, longer battery life, and several user experience updates.

“Samsung hopes that improvements to its foldable smartphone range will make the phones a more reliable, rather risky purchase in the eyes of consumers, and it should be commended for its tireless work in developing this category.”

It’s unlikely these devices will last a year on the public market, especially with the cost of living so high, but they may be unique enough to attract early adopters and tech enthusiasts.

Oppo, one of several suppliers seeking to become number three in Europe, is also apparently working on a foldable phone.

As smartphones become hubs for numerous linked devices rather than “all-in-one” units, we may see a new era of diversity.

“In a homogenous market of black touchscreen rectangles, it makes sense for Samsung to have products for users who want something that stands out from the crowd,” said Manning-Smith.

Who knows, maybe even Apple will join in.

