Samsung Odyssey smart gaming monitors launched.

Samsung Odyssey G70B and G65B smart gaming monitors were unveiled at Gamescom 2022.

They can wirelessly link to a PC, use Samsung Dex, and mirror a phone’s screen.

Global release for Samsung Odyssey gaming monitors is anticipated for the final quarter of 2022.

With two smart gaming monitors, Samsung is electrifying the gaming monitor market. While the Samsung Odyssey G65B features a 240Hz QHD display, the Samsung Odyssey G70B has a UHD display with a refresh rate of 144Hz.

The two versions were exhibited at Gamescom 2022 as part of the Odyssey portfolio. Both Samsung’s Smart Platform and Samsung Gaming Hub are supported by the Odyssey G70B and G65B.

The new Odyssey smart gaming monitors can wirelessly link to a PC to establish a home office setting. They can access Microsoft 365, use Samsung Dex, and use Apple AirPlay 2 to mirror a phone’s screen.

These models are appropriate for streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and others due to their rapid refresh rates.

The smart gaming monitors Odyssey G70B and G65B enable voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and Bixby and include IoT features.

The high-sensitivity Far Field Voice microphone in both devices makes this possible. When the Always on Voice feature is turned on, the user can communicate with the monitor at any time.

Intense gaming, including cloud gaming services, is well suited for the latest gaming monitors. The 1ms response time is the same for both versions.

The G70B supports both AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA’s G-SYNC, and it offers a flat IPS display. It comes in sizes of 28 and 32 inches and has UHD resolution.

The G65B’s QHD display is 1000R curved. In order to improve gaming performance, it provides FreeSync Premium Pro. Sizes 27 inches and 32 inches are available for the model.

The two game monitors have not yet been given a price, but their global release is anticipated for the final quarter of 2022.

