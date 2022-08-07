Samsung One UI 5 gestures improve multitasking game

Samsung’s Android 13-based One UI 5 beta test for the Galaxy S22 series began on August 5.

The beta firmware is available for download in Germany, South Korea, and the US.

It features two new gestures designed to enhance the experience of multitasking.

Advertisement

Samsung Android 13-based One UI 5 beta test for the Galaxy S22 series began on August 5.

The beta firmware is available for download in Germany, South Korea, and the US. Samsung’s next skin doesn’t look like a major boost, although there are usability improvements.

This features two new gestures designed to enhance the experience of multitasking.

“Swipe for pop-up view” and “Swipe for split screen” gestures are in One UI 5’s Labs section (through SamMobile) under Settings > Advanced features.

Swiping from the display’s top-right corner to the centre opens an app in the pop-up view. This action is in One UI 4’s MultiStar Good Lock module.

Also Read WhatsApp testing new log that will show who left group chats WhatsApp is testing a new feature to help you see who left...

Advertisement

Samsung will add the feature right away to the operating system in the next version of One UI.

“Swipe for split screen” enables you to enable split screen mode with a two-finger swipe up from the bottom of the screen.

In One UI 4, you may initiate the same effect by long-clicking the Recents button.

Samsung used One UI’s Labs area to create sophisticated productivity tools.

In One UI 4.1, you can run apps in multi-window mode and hide status and navigation bars. Both functionalities were previously part of a Good Lock module.

Advertisement

The new One UI 5 motions assist multitasking on Galaxy phones, especially foldable.

Also Read Before Unpacked? Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 photos leaked Twitter user @noh tech has posted photographs of the Z Fold 4...

Advertisement