Samsung S23 Ultra to feature flat, sturdy display.

The Galaxy S23 (coming in 2023) will debut with a flat display rather than a curved screen.

Ice Universe, who is renowned for his trustworthy leaks, made this disclosure.

New Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max ultrasonic in-display fingerprint reader and quicker UFS 4.0 storage included.

Advertisement

The top-tier Galaxy S series from Samsung will see a modest adjustment in 2019 that might possibly increase its longevity.

The Galaxy S23 (coming in 2023) will debut with a flat display rather than a curved screen like the Samsung Galaxy S22 this time around.

New versions in the series are released every year with camera and hardware enhancements. Ice Universe, who is renowned for his trustworthy leaks, made this disclosure.

The biggest change of the S23 Ultra is the increase in the width of the middle frame, which means that the curved part of the glass will be reduced. pic.twitter.com/Gahw0MzL1D — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) August 28, 2022

Advertisement

Due to the display being flatter and less curved, the screen will be bigger.

A new Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max ultrasonic in-display fingerprint reader and quicker UFS 4.0 storage are said to be included in the S23 ultra.

The camera setup for the Galaxy S23 will be the same as the S22, claims Ice Universe. The sole modification is that the display is less curved.

This will increase the phone’s endurance because curved displays are more prone to break if it is dropped.

According to some sources, the S23’s outside design, including the camera, sensors, and screen, won’t change; the hardware will simply be updated.

Advertisement

Also Read Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s camera design leaked Galaxy S23 Ultra is said to be the same as the Galaxy...