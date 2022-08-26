Advertisement
Scientists detect ocean in nearby exoplanet

  • The planet, called TOI-1452 b, is entirely formed of water and may be home to life.
  • This is not the first time that researchers have discovered a water-rich planet.
  • Expert research indicates that the exoplanet may also be rocky like Earth.
Recently, scientists found a stunning ocean, but it is not on our planet. Only 100 light-years separate our world from the exoplanet TOI-1452 b, which is entirely formed of water and maybe home to life.

This week, astronomers from the Université de Montréal made their discovery.

The planet has a similar appearance to Earth but is significantly larger and more massive. It is situated at the ideal distance from its star, just like Earth is.

As a result, the planet is just right—not too hot, nor too cold.

Scientists think life can exist in the ocean, but they’re not sure what kind of life can endure there. But this is not the first time that researchers have discovered a water-rich planet.

Scientists have long been fascinated by the water bodies on some of Jupiter’s moons. It is also not apparent if these are true deep oceans or just a series of thick water layers that will soon reach the rock.

The planet may be one of the rocks that scientists eventually hope to colonize because it is so close to us and is coated in water.

Expert research indicates that the exoplanet may also be rocky like Earth.

 

Sci-Tech News

