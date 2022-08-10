Separate parts are being added to the Spotify home screen

The Home screen will now have separate areas for music and podcasts.

Only people with Android phones can use Spotify’s new home screen feature.

Spotify has given its mobile app a new screen layout.

Spotify is among the most popular places to get music, podcasts, and videos. People from all over the world can use it to listen to millions of songs. To stay current and up-to-date, it needs to add new designs and features that make things easier for users and give them more options. This time, the company has given its mobile app a new screen layout. As part of a redesign, the Spotify Home screen will now have separate areas for music and podcasts.

The redesigned home screen will let consumers explore new material from around the world and find info easily. This will make searching easier. Users can uncover new content recommendations, review prior favorites, and categories music into two categories.

The programme learns users’ song preferences and suggests songs and playlists in the Music stream. New recommendations will simplify discovery. The Podcast & Shows feed recommends new episodes and seasons of the user’s favorite shows. The software recommends old podcasts to users. In the recommendations, users can like and bookmark their favorite episode descriptions. The update includes two new categories and new buttons to share, like, and play music.

From the company:

“By creating these feeds, Spotify will help listeners to easily scroll through the type of content they’re looking for at that moment. The updated interface will make the experience more personalized while allowing users to dig even deeper into their recommendations.”

Only people with Android phones can use Spotify’s new home screen. The same feature will soon be available on iOS devices as well.

