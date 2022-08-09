Snapchat offers advertisers new ways to connect with audience

Snapchat says its app makes the relationship between advertisers and customers more grounded and personal.

Snapchat users interact 32% more with ads than TikTok users and 62% more than Facebook users.

Their claims are backed by neuro-statistical insights, according to a report from Neuro-Insight.

Advertisement

Snapchat has told us some new things about its app in an effort to get advertisers to put money into it.

Snapchat says that, compared to apps that use user-generated content, it makes the relationship between advertisers and customers more grounded and personal.

The report touts Snapchat’s advertising benefits.

Neuro-Insight found that Snapchat users are happier during and after using the app than other social media platforms.

Snapchat commissioned this analysis and made it public, saying they don’t rely on user-generated material to keep their app alive, but instead use a close-knit circle of pals to contribute to their users’ gratifying experience.

They think their app is more grounded and closer than others.

Advertisement

So this may be Snapchat congratulating itself and declaring the app superior to others, or their userbase is happier with Snapchat than others.

Snapchat says its apps are more personal and meaningful to users.

This benefits both advertisers and users. Snapchat users interact 32% more than TikTok users and 62% more than Facebook users.

Their claims are backed by neuro-statistical insights.

Snapchat hopes more advertisers will seek to engage Snapchat users.

This is especially true as the holiday season and the year’s conclusion approach.

Advertisement

So advertisers should consider how to advertise during the holidays.

Snapchat posted screenshots with alleged advertiser stats. 91% of Snapchat users are delighted with the app, 4 out of 5 are happier when linked with close friends, and 50% want a rewarding link with businesses and companies.

After the pandemic, Snapchat users are more in contact with brands, and 70% of them expect to work with advertising.

Snapchat’s report was compiled by Neuro-Insight. Snapchat users are more likely to interact with advertisements than others.

Also Read Apple analyst reveals latest mixed reality headset details Ming-Chi Kuo, a senior analyst at the firm, is now revealing what...